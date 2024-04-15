The newest Fallout game is FREE right now for Xbox and PC until May 15 so don't miss it once you're done binging the show

What you need to know

Following up the huge marketing push from Amazon around the new Fallout show on Prime Video, Fallout 76 can be claimed for free.

It's available for both Xbox and PC (Microsoft Store) until May 15.

The only catch is that you need an Amazon Prime subscription, but you can claim both versions from the same account.

If you just can't get enough Fallout, having binged the new Prime Video series, there's good news! The newest game in the franchise, the always online Fallout 76 is currently available for free on Xbox and PC thanks to Amazon Prime Gaming.

In not unsurprising news, it's the Microsoft Store version of Fallout 76, not Steam, but Prime subscribers can claim both until May 15.

Here's how.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Go to https://gaming.amazon.com/home in your browser.

Sign in with your Amazon account.

Click Claim under the version of Fallout 76 you want to add to your account.

From here, you're given a Microsoft Store code for either the Xbox or PC version of Fallout 76. You can then copy this code and use either the Microsoft Store app or Xbox app on Windows to redeem. Or you can manually enter it on your Xbox console, but the first method is definitely more convenient!

It's not the only free stuff relating to Fallout you can get right now from either Microsoft or Amazon. Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel is also free right now with Prime Gaming.

And once you have your free copy of Fallout 76, if you have Game Pass Ultimate or you subscribe to a Twitch streamer playing the game, you can snag yourself a goodie pack containing Lucy's backpack from the show.

The launch of the show (and you can read our spoiler-free Fallout season 1 review if you haven't seen it yet) has definitely had a positive impact on the games. Even Fallout 76 is over 5 years old at this point, but player counts for it, and previous Fallout games in the franchise have exploded since the launch of the Prime Video series. There's never been a better time to jump in and see what all the fuss is about!