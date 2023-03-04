Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty — How to get Tiger Seals

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's various main and side missions are tough to beat, but thankfully, you don't have to play through them alone. By using special Tiger Seal consumables, you can call upon up to two other players or NPC allies for assistance. These helpers can distract and fight enemies to make encounters easier, and other players even have the ability to revive you if you fall in battle. Additionally, by teaming up with an NPC enough and reaching Sworn Brother status with them, you'll get their unique weapon and armor set.

Because of how powerful Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty co-op multiplayer is, having a good supply of Tiger Seals on hand is very useful. In this guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about obtaining Tiger Seals, including every known way you can currently them currently.

How to get Tiger Seals in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

(Image credit: Windows Central / Koei Tecmo)

There are a few different ways to get your hands on Tiger Seals in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The main one is to defeat Vengeance Targets, which are enemies in your world that recently killed players in their worlds. These foes can be identified by groups of nearby purple flags and a purple haze around their Morale Rank. Note that Vengeance Targets have a Morale Rank one level higher than normal, so be careful when fighting them. Sneaking up on them and landing a Fatal Blow to initiate the battle is recommended, as is coming back to the enemy later after you've increased your Morale Rank if it's too low.

Secondly, you can also find Tiger Seals by exploring each mission thoroughly, as some can be picked up off the ground or obtained from chests. You won't find a ton of Tiger Seals this way, but since Wo Long's mechanics encourage exploration anyway, there's no reason not to look for them.

Lastly, Tiger Seals will occasionally be available as rewards for completing a main or side mission. You can't farm for these like you can with other mission rewards, but even so, every Tiger Seal helps.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available now on Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation systems. Notably, the game can be played via an Xbox Game Pass subscription, and as we said in our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty review, it's absolutely worth playing if you like high-octane Soulslike melee combat.