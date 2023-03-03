Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty — How to respec and change appearance

While it's entirely possible to play through all of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with the same build, sometimes it can be fun to switch things up with new stats, attributes, and Wizardry Spells. Additionally, you may want to adjust the look of your character during your playthrough, too. For these reasons, it's important to know how to respec your character or change their appearance.

Thankfully, it's very easy to do this in Wo Long, though these options aren't available right away. Here's everything you need to know about character respecs and appearance alterations, including how to both unlock and perform them.

How to respec and change appearance in Wo Long

(Image credit: Windows Central)

To respec your character or change their appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you'll need to progress through the main storyline until you complete the "In Search of the Immortal Wizard" mission in Chapter 3. In this level's ending cutscene, you'll meet and rescue an important NPC with unique powers named Zuo Ci.

From this point forward, you can visit Zuo Ci in the Hidden Village hub area and speak with him to respec your character or change your appearance. Note that he's located directly behind the area's Battle Flag checkpoint inside the temple there, so reaching him after traveling to the location only takes a few seconds.

There are no restrictions or limitations with these features, as both are completely free to use and give you the same options you originally had when leveling or creating your character. As a result, you should feel free to use them as much as you'd like.

In addition to reallocating your attributes and allowing you to remake your character, Zuo Ci also offers Accolade Reward items that you should collect and use throughout your playthrough. These are helpful consumables that often provide you with valuable benefits both in and out of combat, and can be redeemed with the Accolade currency you earn for defeating Vengeance Targets (buffed enemies in your world that recently killed a player in their world).

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available now on Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation systems. Notably, the game can be played via an Xbox Game Pass subscription, and is one of the best Xbox games of 2023 so far for fans of intense high-octane melee combat.