Xbox is already reminding us that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass on day one

A recent report from the WSJ told us that Microsoft would, at last, be adding its newly acquired behemoth, Call of Duty, to Game Pass.

Now, it looks like the Xbox Game Pass app is already reminding us that Black Ops 6 will be a day one release on the service.

The live action trailer is slated to drop later today, with the setting for the new game looking like the Gulf War.

The recent report that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would be coming to Game Pass has been given another shot in the arm by Xbox. There's a dedicated showcase planned for the new title on June 9, but we're already being reminded that it'll be hitting Xbox Game Pass on day one.

How? It looks like the Xbox Game Pass app on Android (via CharlieIntel) has started sending out notifications already in some locations.

Breaking: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be on Xbox Game Pass on Day OneXbox app has sent a notification earlier than expected this morning to some users. Official announcement expected in a few hours pic.twitter.com/6q5nDGv0JNMay 28, 2024

The initial report from WSJ did say that Black Ops 6 would be a launch title in Game Pass, but this is the first official sign from Microsoft backing that up. Of course, we still don't actually know when day one is, since there's no current release date for the game.

However, we are slated to get a new live action trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 later today (May 28), so news on a release date or even added confirmation of its arrival in Game Pass could well be a part of that.

A monumental time for Xbox Game Pass

(Image credit: Windows Central | Bing Image Creator)

We've hoped for this since the announcement that Microsoft was acquiring Activision what feels like 84 years ago, now. Call of Duty is the biggest deal in gaming every single year, love it or hate it. No game on earth continues to sell in the volume it does every year, which is surely a big reason that the yearly release cadence persists.

They make it, we buy it. Then we complain about it, but then we buy it again the following year. Call of Duty prints money.

It feels like a seismic moment for Game Pass. There are already a ton of amazing games in the service, and I've always thought it was the best deal in gaming. Recent additions of Bethesda big hitters and titles like Diablo 4 are a big deal, but Call of Duty is the big deal. If ever there was a game to supercharge Game Pass subscriptions, this is it.