Recommended reading

LIVE: Summer Game Fest & Xbox Games Showcase — Latest announcements, rumors, and updates

Welcome, Xbox fans! We're covering all major announcements from this year's Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase. Check back regularly for the latest news.

News
By , published
Summer Game Fest logo, Xbox logo, and Moon Man from Outer Worlds 2.
(Image: © Windows Central)

Hello, fellow Xbox enthusiasts, and welcome to Windows Central's Xbox and PC gaming Live blog, where we'll be covering all of the biggest gaming announcements from the Summer Game Fest 2025 event season.

This year, Summer Game Fest is taking place on Friday, June 6 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 / Outer Worlds 2 Direct is set for Sunday, June 8 at 10:00am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

Several exciting games will be shown off at these events, and we'll be here to cover everything from rumors to news and announcements, so check back regularly for the latest info. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor

Refresh

The long awaited 007 game is apparently getting revealed this week

IO Interactive's James Bond game is supposed to be getting announced "this week." (Image credit: IO Interactive)

As this week continues, we're bound to see some exciting teasers and potentially even some leaks before the official showcases begin. To start that all off, it seems 007 First Light is getting revealed "this week," most likely at Summer Game Fest 2025. I'm super excited to learn more about it. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor

Summer Game Fest 2025 Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Event

Date & Time

State of Unreal

June 3 @ 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET

Summer Game Fest

June 6 @ 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET

Day of the Devs

June 6 @ 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET

BALL x PIT: The Kenny Sun Story

June 6 @ 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

Wholesome Direct

June 7 @ 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET

Women Led Games

June 7 @ 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET

Latin American Games Showcase

June 7 @ 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET

South East Asian Games Showcase

June 7 @ 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

June 7 @ 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET

Green Games Showcase

June 7 @ 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET

Frosty Games Fest

June 7 @ 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET

Xbox Games Showcase / Outer Worlds 2 Direct

June 8 @ 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET

PC Gaming Show

June 8 @ 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET

Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere

June 8 @ 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025

How to watch Xbox Games Showcase 2025