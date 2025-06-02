LIVE: Summer Game Fest & Xbox Games Showcase — Latest announcements, rumors, and updates
Welcome, Xbox fans! We're covering all major announcements from this year's Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase. Check back regularly for the latest news.
This year, Summer Game Fest is taking place on Friday, June 6 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.
Meanwhile, the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 / Outer Worlds 2 Direct is set for Sunday, June 8 at 10:00am PT / 1:00 pm ET.
Several exciting games will be shown off at these events, and we'll be here to cover everything from rumors to news and announcements, so check back regularly for the latest info. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor
The long awaited 007 game is apparently getting revealed this week
As this week continues, we're bound to see some exciting teasers and potentially even some leaks before the official showcases begin. To start that all off, it seems 007 First Light is getting revealed "this week," most likely at Summer Game Fest 2025. I'm super excited to learn more about it. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor
Summer Game Fest 2025 Schedule
Event
Date & Time
State of Unreal
June 3 @ 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET
Summer Game Fest
June 6 @ 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET
Day of the Devs
June 6 @ 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET
BALL x PIT: The Kenny Sun Story
June 6 @ 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.
Wholesome Direct
June 7 @ 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET
Women Led Games
June 7 @ 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET
Latin American Games Showcase
June 7 @ 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET
South East Asian Games Showcase
June 7 @ 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET
Future Games Show Summer Showcase
June 7 @ 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Green Games Showcase
June 7 @ 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Frosty Games Fest
June 7 @ 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET
Xbox Games Showcase / Outer Worlds 2 Direct
June 8 @ 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET
PC Gaming Show
June 8 @ 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET
Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere
June 8 @ 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET
How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025
- YouTube.com/thegameawards
- Twitch.tv/thegameawards
- X.com/thegameawards
- Bsky.app/thegameawards
- Facebook.com/thegameawards
- TikTok.com/thegameawards