A new Gears of War game has been announced! ... sort of

What you need to know

Gears of War is a popular shooter franchise for Xbox from Microsoft.

Fans have been waiting a few years for information on the sixth installment of the franchise.

While they wait, perhaps SFG's new Gears of War tabletop card game might be of interest. See below for details.

A new Gears of War game has been announced! ... But it's not what you think.

As we wait for Gears of War 6 with bated breath, at least one new Gears project has emerged, and if you're a fan of board games it might just be up your alley.

SFG Games who have adapted titles like Elden Ring, Resident Evil, and Dark Souls for tabletops are working with Microsoft and The Coalition on a shiny new Gears of War card game, set to launch sometime in 2023. There are no details I could find on exactly how the game plays, but SFG announced the game on its Twitter feed earlier today.

(Image credit: SFG)

Gears of War is one of Microsoft's flagship franchises, having exploded onto the scene in the Xbox 360 era. Gears of War became influential in its era for its over-the-shoulder cover system gunplay, spawning a range of similar titles. Gears of War was previously owned by Epic Games of Fortnite fame, but later changed hands along with much of the studio, joining forces with Microsoft's Black Tusk team to eventually form The Coalition.

The Coalition remains one of Microsoft's most gifted teams, and is arguably up there with Epic Games itself for its mastery of the Unreal Engine. The team has been relatively quiet since launching Gears 5 and its DLC, alongside Gears Tactics, with many expecting the sixth installment of the popular shooter to emerge from hiding in the next couple of years. The Coalition is also working on a Gears movie and an adult animated TV show, possibly to coincide with any prospective "Gears 6" video game launch.

If you're a fan of board games, SFG's adaptation may hold you over, but even a cursory glance at the comments on Twitter reveals a degree of impatience over the lack of news regarding the mainstream game franchise. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to find out what's next for the series, which represents some of the best Xbox games to date.