Assassin's Creed Infinity is built as a platform for future games

What you need to know

Assassin's Creed Infinity is expected to be a hub platform that will be home to multiple Assassin's Creed games with separate settings.

Players will be able to access all of the new games directly through Assassin's Creed Infinity.

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe and Assassin's Creed Codename Red will be part of Assassin's Creed Infinity.

Ubisoft did not reveal a planned launch date for Assassin's Creed Infinity, but rumors suggest it is at least a couple of years away.

Assassin's Creed Infinity has remained a mystery ever since its vague announcement in which Ubisoft said it would "evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that's less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership." During the company's Ubisoft Forward showcase, we finally learned more about the upcoming title.

Ubisoft took to the stage to unveil Assassin's Creed Infinity as a hub platform that will allow players to access multiple Assassin's Creed games. As revealed during the showcase, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe and Assassin's Creed Codename Red will be some of the first new titles in the series to launch into Infinity.

Codename Hexe seems to take place in Germany during the latter years of the Holy Roman Empire and will focus on the witch trials happening at that time. Codename Red will finally bring players to feudal Japan, a long-awaited setting for the franchise that fans have been asking for almost since the beginning.

The company hopes for Assassin's Creed Infinity to be the future of the franchise where studios can launch games, both large and small, for players to experience seamlessly. The studio is also looking into multiplayer experiences.

Because of its ambitious nature, it looks like Assassin's Creed Infinity won't release for at least a couple more years. Players can look forward to Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023, however, starring Valhalla's Basim during his years as a thief before joining the Hidden Ones.