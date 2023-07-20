Atlas Fallen receives a 5-minute deep-dive combat trailer

What you need to know

Atlas Fallen is an upcoming action RPG developed by Deck13 and published by Focus Entertainment.

A new trailer has been revealed, showing Atlas Fallen's advanced combat system, how to evolve your character, and the various enemy Wraiths players will face in the game.

Atlas Fallen is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on Aug 10, 2023.

On July 20, 2023, Focus Entertainment uploaded a new trailer for an upcoming action RPG developed by Deck13 called Atlas Fallen. This game is set in a world ravaged by a Sun God, draining the life force from it to the point it has been reduced to a dried-up, sand-covered wasteland.

Players must utilize the power of a mysterious gauntlet and use its magical abilities to traverse a ruined world, fight off shape-shifting monsters made of sand called Wraiths, and defeat the Sun God before all is lost.

To help players prepare how to use this newfound power, this five-minute gameplay trailer gives a detailed explanation of the game's combat system and the devastating potential it has once you master it.

As you can see from the trailer, Atlas Fallen's combat system has a healthy plethora of mechanics and tools to help players succeed in combat. You can create load-outs of multiple sand-based weapons together to chain intricate combos together to devastate foes. And You have evasive maneuvers to help you dodge enemy attacks and close the distance to deal damage up close. And you can customize your character's playstyle using Essence Stones that grant you special moves that can be used for offensive or defensive purposes.

In addition, you can outfit your character with armor sets to augment your character's stats and idols to increase your ability to heal your wounds. Essence Stones, armor, and idols are hidden throughout the world, and players will need to explore to find them.

The most intriguing mechanic shown in this trailer is the Momentum Gauge. When striking an enemy, the Momentum Gauge meter fills up, and once it is filled enough, you can use it to activate powerful super moves or trigger passive traits to strengthen your weapons.

However, you take extra damage from enemies the more the Momentum Gauge is filled. This risk & reward system will require players to maintain the Momentum Gauge to trigger passive buffs, then spend the gauge's meter to cash out on super moves to deal massive damage while ensuring the Momentum Gauge doesn't cripple their defense.

Band together with a friend in two-player online co-op to defeat deadly Wraiths. (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

On top of that, Atlas Fallen will feature a two-player online co-op, allowing you and a friend to play through the game's entire campaign together and combine your character's abilities to unleash spectacular team attacks upon your foes.

Atlas Fallen has an intriguing concept as there aren't many games that heavily theme their games around the sand to the point where every enemy you fight is made of the stuff, and your powers revolve around using magic to create weapons out of the sand.

Will this upcoming Xbox title's sandy premise help stand it out from the crown and join the growing oasis of the Xbox's best games? We will have to wait until August to find out as Atlas Fallen is set to launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on Aug. 10, 2023.