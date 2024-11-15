Avowed quietly put out the PC requirements and file size and I'm pleasantly surprised
The Steam page for Avowed has been updated with a file size of 75GB and some recommended specs for PC
What you need to know
- Avowed, a role-playing game by Obsidian Entertainment, is being published under Xbox Game Studios.
- The official release is set for February 18, 2025, with early access starting five days prior for those who preorder the Premium or Steelbook Edition.
- After confirming its release on Battle.net, Obsidian updated the Steam page too, to include the PC requirements and file size.
Yesterday brought some excitement for Microsoft and Obsidian’s upcoming first-party RPG, Avowed, with the announcement that it will be the first Microsoft title to launch on Battle.net since the Activision Blizzard acquisition. Adding to the buzz, a Premium Steelbook Edition was revealed, granting players five days of early access.
What slipped under the radar, though, was an update to the game’s Steam page. It now includes the PC system requirements, which are refreshingly modest, and reveals a pleasantly manageable file size of just 75GB. In a world where Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds weigh in at 140GB or more (though you can tweak the former to the bits you want), Avowed is practically lightweight. Honestly, it’s a relief for me who's trying to preserve space on my Xbox SSD expansion card during this packed release window.
Avowed full system requirements for PC
There’s no mention yet of specific resolutions or frame rates for PC, but we do know that Avowed is targeting 30 FPS on Xbox Series X|S, a baseline the developers confirmed during our Avowed preview. On the PC side, NVIDIA recently showcased the game with DLSS RTX enabled, hinting at optimized performance for RTX GPUs. Any one of these best Black Friday deal laptops will play the game with ease.
Here are the bare minimum specs required to run Avowed on PC.
Minimum PC spec requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i5-8400
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics: AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580
- Storage: 75GB
- DirectX: Version 12
Recommended PC spec requirements:
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel i7-10700K
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics: AMD RX 6800 XT / Nvidia RTX 3080
- Storage: 75GB
- DirectX: Version 12
Will Avowed run on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?
There's no confirmation yet on whether Avowed will be Steam Deck verified or if it will support FSR, so its compatibility with the Steam Deck remains uncertain though I'm hopeful. However, the ROG Ally comfortably exceeds the minimum requirements and should handle the game without issue. We’ll provide updates as more details become available.
In the meantime, while Avowed will be on Xbox Game Pass, you can check out our guide to all of the Avowed preorder editions to see which is best for you.
