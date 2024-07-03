Bethesda's Starfield gets a few new fixes on Xbox and PC — here's what's changed

What you need to know

A new hotfix is live for Starfield, bringing a number of improvements to the Creations mod system.

An issue causing problems while Starfield was in Quick Resume has been resolved, as well as save problems that could occur when players loaded a save after removing a Creation.

A few more wrinkles have been ironed out in Bethesda Game Studios' science-fiction role-playing game.

The team shared the latest hotfix noted for Starfield on Tuesday, with a smaller patch focused on improving the experience of using Creations. Starfield's Creations system allows modders to get paid for their work, with players on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC alike able to grab and install add-ons that meet a more rigorous testing process than regular mods.

You can find the full hotfix notes below:

Resolved an issue that could cause an unresponsive state when loading a save with removed Creations

Addressed an issue with opening the Microsoft Store after using Quick Resume

Improved Credits purchase flow when using the Steam Store

Addressed a cosmetic issue with Creation Store buttons while using Large Font Mode

(Creation Kit) Resolved an issue with applying keywords to newly created folders

Additionally, anyone using the Starfield Creation Kit will no longer have the ability to upload any Creations that use altered ini files. According to Bethesda, this change is because the team has noticed some downsides, such as unexpected audio corruption when playing on Xbox. The team is also investigating the steps to take for any currently-available Creations that featured altered ini files.

Ini files are used across a wide range of software to store particular pieces of information when configuring an experience. In games, tweaking ini files often allows players on Windows PC to change a setting or value that isn't available through the in-game menus.

Analysis: Good to see

While this is certainly far smaller than a lot of prior Starfield patches, this kind of thing is important, especially with how many great Starfield mods are already available for players to use. If a significant chunk of your userbase is going to be downloading Creations and experiencing the game in new ways, then making that experience smoother and more stable is a worthwhile endeavor.

I do hope the next big Starfield update is the one that adds the long-awaited land rover vehicle. That's going to be a big deal for shaking up exploration, and I'd like to get to try it out before the arrival of the Starfield: Shattered Space expansion, which is still slated to launch at some point this year.

Shattered Space won't be the last expansion though, and it's clear the developers at Bethesda Game Studios (some of whom are also unionizing) are in this for the long haul.

Starfield is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, and is also included in Xbox Game Pass. Shattered Space is scheduled to arrive later in 2024, and is included in Starfield's Premium Edition.