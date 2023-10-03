Big Deal Days are coming — and Amazon has already slashed prices on official Xbox controllers

The lull of deals between Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday is no more, as Amazon is bringing us a slew of new deals in its Prime Big Deal Days event from October 10 through to October 11. Not content with that, it’s kicked off some deals early and we’ve already spotted these official Xbox controllers down as low as £40 in the UK, and $48.99 in the US. The discount varies on which color you want to grab, but I’m pleased to see Velocity Green, a newer color, at the lowest price on both sides of the pond.



£40 is a steal for these high-quality controllers that offer wireless connectivity, textured grips, and a color for every taste. But hurry, while prices may fluctuate, the best colors tend to come in and out of stock. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your Xbox setup with a new controller (or two).

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller| was $64.99 now $48.99 at Amazon



Whether this is a gift for you, or your Player 2, you can get a bunch of colors from only $48.99 in the US or £40 in the UK, which is a steal for what we believe to be the best Xbox controller you can get.



✅ Great for: Xbox gamers who want a range of color options

The Xbox Series X|S controller is a big step up from the old one, and the share button makes it simple to snap and share your awesome gaming moments with your friends. These controllers feature textured grip on the rear, triggers, and bumpers, making them more snug for long gaming sessions. We love this controller so much that it still tops our Best Xbox Controllers list.



If you like the ‘elite’ look, then you should take a look at the new Red and Blue Elite Series 2 Core that are also on sale for 20% off. The white one has fallen below $100 for the first time, but we doubt these colors will do the same anytime soon.



Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller Red or Blue | was $139.99 now $139.99 at Amazon



An Elite controller with a less Elite price, the Series 2 Core has all the quality and high performance of a full Elite but without the paddles. 40 hours of battery life will keep you in the game.



✅ Great for: Rechargeable battery and a premium feel

Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions

The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are now publicly available, with minor hints as to which brands and categories will enjoy significant discounts. Rest assured, we'll update this page with the latest dates and details whenever the company releases more information.

When is Prime Big Deal Days happening? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through October 11. If you have any Alexa-compatible hardware, you can say, "Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days" to have Amazon create a reminder for the event.

Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days? Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.