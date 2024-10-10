Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is getting a fan-favorite map just a week after launch

Nuketown arrives in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 just a week after the game's launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is slated to launch across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on October 25, as well as being available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Fan-favorite map Nuketown first appeared in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Nuketown is being added to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Nov. 1, 2024.

Idyllic neighborhood life is on the way.

Fan-favorite map Nuketown is coming to Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as shared by the official Call of Duty Twitter (X) account on Thursday. The fast-paced map won't quite be available at launch, but players won't be waiting long, as Nuketown is being added on Nov. 1, 2024, just a week after the game's arrival.

Nuketown has been around in Call of Duty for well over a decade, having first been introduced in Treyarch's original Call of Duty: Black Ops in 2010. Since then, it's reappeared with updates and changes in every entry of the Black Ops sub-franchise.

The map is named for its setting, a small all-American town filled with mannequins that's meant to be used for simulating a nuclear attack.

Nuketown has remained extremely popular over the years for a number of reasons, with tight level design that easily facilitates fast-paced fights and quick reflexes. It's also popular for Zombies mode, necessitating some careful timing and tight runs in order to keep from getting overwhelmed by hordes.

I'll certainly be excited to give Nuketown a warm welcome with my squad when it arrives. Hopefully it'll be available for Zombies in addition to multiplayer, but we'll have to wait and see.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is slated to launch on Oct. 25, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (including Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Battle.net), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Like all Xbox first-party games (but in a first for the Call of Duty franchise) it's included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

