This intriguing new retro-styled JRPG is heading to Xbox and PC next month

What you need to know

Today, Shueisha Games Inc. has announced the worldwide release date for an upcoming JRPG called SOULVARS. This game is scheduled to be released on June 27, 2023, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

SOULVARS is a JRPG developed by indie developer ginolabo and published by Shueisha Games Inc., the gaming branch of the world-famous manga publishing company, Shueisha.

This game is set in a futuristic world where humanity is under attack by hideous monsters called Dominators. The only people capable of putting these freaks down are a group of powerful fighters called Soulbearers — individuals gifted with the power to use their literal souls as weapons. Players take on the role of Yakumo, a freelance Soulbearer taking on contracts to hunt Dominators at the behest of the Dominator Disposal Organization (D.D.O. for short) and leading fellow Shardbearers in battle.

The Dominators are savage monsters that must be stopped. (Image credit: SHUEISHA GAMES)

SOULVARS' gameplay is that of a classic 16-bit era JRPG where you will explore a world rendered in a beautifully animated, pixelated art style and confront enemies and bosses in turn-based battles. What helps SOULVARS' combat stand out from the crowd is its deckbuilding system. By collecting cards called Soulbits, you can equip your party members with special card decks that will allow them to perform extraordinary attacks and abilities that will dominate the Dominators.

SOULSVARS was originally an Android and iOS mobile game released exclusively in Japan in 2022. It received so much praise from critics and fans for its gameplay that it took the #1 spot for paid RPG apps and #2 for paid game apps on Google Play and iTunes in Japan. Now, it will soon be released worldwide, along with a ton of optimizations and enhancements to make the SOULVARS' gameplay better suited for PC and consoles.

Will this upcoming Xbox title be able to enjoy the same levels of success overseas as it did in Japan and will SOULVARS join Xbox Game Pass? We won't have to wait long to find out as its release date in June is right around the corner. However, if this game interests you and you want to check out this upcoming Xbox JRPG early, there will be a demo preview of it to try out during the upcoming Steam Next Fest event from June 19 to June 26, 2023.