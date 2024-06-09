Diablo 4 just shadow dropped pets — here's how to claim your FREE doggo

What you need to know

Diablo 4 showed a new trailer for upcoming expansion Vessel of Hatred during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Pre ordering the expansion will get you some cute pets, but there is a free pet for everyone to claim right now.

PET THAT DAWG.

The unthinkable has happened, not only is Diablo 4 currently enjoying its most successful season ever, but they just shadow dropped a bunch of furry surprises into the game. Yes, you can now have your own pet, no more zig zagging around the Helltide trying to pick up your gold!



The pets were announced following the unveiling of a new trailer for Lord of Hatred, the new expansion which drops on October 8 2024. Pre ordering the expansion will get you a pet too, but there is also a free dog for everyone to claim RIGHT NOW if you log in.



You get a dog, and you get a dog and YOU get a dog! Here's how to claim your free pet in Diablo 4.

1. Head to Kyovashad

Head to Kyovashad to pick up a priority quest (Image credit: Jennifer Young)

Once your Diablo 4 game has updated with the new patch, you should see a priority quest in Kyovashad called 'Faithful Companion'. Head over to the quest.

2. Tell the dog he's a good boy

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Show your appreciation, tell the dog he's a good boy. There is no other dialogue option, because why would there be? What kind of monster are you?

3. Equip the dog in your wardrobe

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Head to your wardrobe, where you'll now find a 'Pets' tab, and equip your cute little puppy. Blizzard will also helpfully - ahem- show you the other pets that are available if you preorder Vessel of Hatred.

4. PET THAT DAWG

(Image credit: Jennifer Young)

Congratulations, you now have a furry friend to follow you around Sanctuary and pick up all your crafting mats and gold. Hurrah! There's only one thing left to do. You must pet the dog, regularly. It's not easy being man's best friend in a hellscape.



Open your gesture wheel (up on the D pad if on console) and select 'Hello' to pet your new dog.

Vessel of Hatred comes to Xbox, Windows PC, and Steam on October 8 2024, bringing a new map area, new class and new events — if you want even more pets you can preorder now.