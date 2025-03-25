Drop everything — the Xbox keyboard is on sale
Prepare to throw your cash at 8BitDo for this retro transparent keyboard in our favorite color
As deal season rolls around once again it's hard to find anything I'm genuinally excited about amongst the sea of things that are normally on sale anyway, but this is a genuine rare gem to emerge from the chaff and not your simply refresh of Black Friday deals.
Yes the 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition that only launched earlier this year is already on sale, at a 10% discount that isn't huge but does whack $12 off the most gorgeous keyboard I've ever laid eyes on and a must for Xbox fans who also game on PC.
The keyboard is now $107.99 at Amazon down from $119.99, but it's not immediately obvious from the listing as this discount is added at the checkout. Add it to your basket to see the reduced price in action. (I've included an image to show the discount in the cart below.)
Note the 10% discount is added at checkout!
'Designed with Xbox' and inspired by the original Xbox console, this keyboard is compatible with Windows 10/11, has RGB backlight with 8 light modes, and an integrated Xbox button to activate your Xbox Game bar.
🤔Also available: 8BitDo NES inspired keyboard | was $99.99 now $75.99
Everything is an Xbox. Even this keyboard.
This official Xbox-licensed keyboard is inspired by the iconic transparent green design of the original Xbox 2004 special edition, complete with RGB lighting and Kailh Jellyfish X switches.
It also features a hot-swappable PCB and colorful ABXY-inspired arrow keys. Before you get too excited though, it's not actually compatible with Xbox consoles. But don't worry folks, your PC is actually an Xbox.
The integrated Xbox home button activates the Xbox Game Bar, which is a neat feature if you do regularly use the Xbox eco system on your PC.
There IS a matching mouse but it isn't on sale (booo!)
The matching 8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse is $59.99 and unfortunately not on sale, but if you want to go all in and pair the two, I've linked it below.
Compatible with Windows 10 and above, 3 connection modes, PAW 3395 sensor, programmable buttons, suitable for left and right-handed, and comes with handy charging dock and up to 100 hours battery life.
The mouse offers three connection modes—Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired USB-C—and includes a charging dock.
Its battery life is equally versatile, lasting up to 100 hours on Bluetooth or between 25 to 105 hours on 2.4GHz, depending on the polling rate. With Kailh Sword GM X micro switches rated for 100 million clicks, it’s built to last—and it looks badass.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.
