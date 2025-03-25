Drop everything — the Xbox keyboard is on sale

As deal season rolls around once again it's hard to find anything I'm genuinally excited about amongst the sea of things that are normally on sale anyway, but this is a genuine rare gem to emerge from the chaff and not your simply refresh of Black Friday deals.



Yes the 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition that only launched earlier this year is already on sale, at a 10% discount that isn't huge but does whack $12 off the most gorgeous keyboard I've ever laid eyes on and a must for Xbox fans who also game on PC.



The keyboard is now $107.99 at Amazon down from $119.99, but it's not immediately obvious from the listing as this discount is added at the checkout. Add it to your basket to see the reduced price in action. (I've included an image to show the discount in the cart below.)

Make sure you add to the Amazon cart and check the price before checkout, you should see a 10% reduction.

Everything is an Xbox. Even this keyboard.

The 8BitDo Retro 87 mechanical keyboard will actually turn your PC into an Xbox, for realsies. The Xbox home button activates the game bar. Switch between 8 different RGB lighting modes.

This official Xbox-licensed keyboard is inspired by the iconic transparent green design of the original Xbox 2004 special edition, complete with RGB lighting and Kailh Jellyfish X switches.



It also features a hot-swappable PCB and colorful ABXY-inspired arrow keys. Before you get too excited though, it's not actually compatible with Xbox consoles. But don't worry folks, your PC is actually an Xbox.



The integrated Xbox home button activates the Xbox Game Bar, which is a neat feature if you do regularly use the Xbox eco system on your PC.

There IS a matching mouse but it isn't on sale (booo!)

The 8BitDo Retro R8 mouse has left/right-hand mode switching. There are programmable buttons on theme.

The matching 8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse is $59.99 and unfortunately not on sale, but if you want to go all in and pair the two, I've linked it below.

The mouse offers three connection modes—Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired USB-C—and includes a charging dock.



Its battery life is equally versatile, lasting up to 100 hours on Bluetooth or between 25 to 105 hours on 2.4GHz, depending on the polling rate. With Kailh Sword GM X micro switches rated for 100 million clicks, it’s built to last—and it looks badass.