Exoprimal: Gameplay, trailer, and everything we know

On March 9, 2022, Capcom unveiled a brand-new IP during Sony’s PlayStation State of Play stream, Exoprimal. This game is a team-based action game where players are tasked with defending humanity from being hunted down by dinosaurs.

To accomplish this goal, players will pilot heavily armed Exosuits to take on the pre-historic predators in various missions that combine PvE and PvP elements. Exoprimal is scheduled to be released sometime during 2023. Before then, here is everything you need to know about this new venture from Capcom.

Exoprimal: What is Exoprimal?

Exoprimal is a third-person, online-only, multiplayer-focused action shooter where players must fight together to save the world from dinosaurs. The premise of Exoprimal is that in the year 2040, mysterious temporal vortexes have suddenly appeared across the globe and thousands upon thousands of dinosaurs are spilling out of them.

As a result, the world is thrown into chaos as the dinosaurs have brought humanity to its knees from their relentless assault. To combat this threat, the mega-corporation Aibius has developed powerful suits of armor called Exosuits to give mankind the strength and firepower it needs to fight back the dangerous dinos. In addition, Aibius has created an artificial intelligence named Leviathan to aid the Exosuit pilots (aka Exofighters) in battle by predicting where the dinosaurs will strike next and provide combat training for Exofighter candidates.

Exoprimal: How will the gameplay work?

The main gameplay of Exoprimal takes place in a game mode called "Dino Survival." This game mode pits two teams of five players against each other in a race to see who can complete a series of PvE and PvP missions first. Some of Dino Survival's missions include:

Dinosaur Cull: Destroy specific dinosaur targets.

Destroy specific dinosaur targets. VTOL Defense: Defend a damaged VTOL aircraft from being destroyed by dinosaurs.

Defend a damaged VTOL aircraft from being destroyed by dinosaurs. Data Key Security: Escort a payload containing a Data Key to its assigned destination. The payload has a health bar; if it gets destroyed, it will need to be repaired to continue its journey. The players can disrupt the enemy's team's progress by engaging them in combat directly or taking brief control of a dinosaur to invade the enemy team.

Escort a payload containing a Data Key to its assigned destination. The payload has a health bar; if it gets destroyed, it will need to be repaired to continue its journey. The players can disrupt the enemy's team's progress by engaging them in combat directly or taking brief control of a dinosaur to invade the enemy team. Omega Charge: Defeat enemy dinosaurs to power up a mighty weapon called the Omega Hammer. Once fully charged, use it to destroy target objectives, crush dinosaurs, and smash down barriers to move on to the next mission.

Defeat enemy dinosaurs to power up a mighty weapon called the Omega Hammer. Once fully charged, use it to destroy target objectives, crush dinosaurs, and smash down barriers to move on to the next mission. Energy Taker: Collect energy scattered across the area before the enemy team does. You can also defeat rival Exofighters to steal their energy for your team.

Collect energy scattered across the area before the enemy team does. You can also defeat rival Exofighters to steal their energy for your team. Neo T-Rex: Both teams must put aside their differences and work together to defeat the "Neo T-Rex," a mutated variant that makes a regular T-Rex look like a harmless puppy. This mission has a respawn limit, so players must be careful to slay this fearsome foe.

Dino Survival's missions will change from match to match depending on the player's progression through the game mode. This means that no one match will feel the same, even if you get a series of similar missions. Players can unlock segments of Exoprimal's story by playing through Dino Survival and earn experience points to upgrade their Exosuit and player levels.

We currently do not know what Exoprimal's other game modes will entail.

Exoprimal: What kind of Exosuits can we pilot?

Exosuits are categorized into three roles: Assault, Tank, and Support. Players can swap between suits on the fly during combat to adapt to new situations and complete their missions. The Exosuits that have been announced so far are:

Assault

Assault Exosuits are damage dealers who focus on destroying their enemies as quickly as possible.

Deadeye: A jack-of-all-trades Exosuit specializing in long-range or mid-range assault rifles to mow down enemies. They are also equipped with a super-charged palm strike to push back enemies if they get too close.

Vigilant: A long-range type Exosuit that snipes targets from high vantage points using a powerful railgun.

Barrage: A grenadier Exosuit that sets the battlefield alight with a rain of incendiary and explosive grenades.

Zephyr: A martial artist Exosuit that fights up close and personal using their incredible speed and beating enemies to death using energy-powered tonfas.

Tank

Tank Exosuits protect their comrades by drawing enemy raptors' attention and using defensive skills to mitigate damage.

Roadblock: A bulky Exosuit that carries a massive shield and is covered head to toe in heavy armor. Their shield can enlarge into an energy barrier and hold back hundreds of Raptors or even the jaws of a T-Rex.

Support

Support Exosuits help keep their team alive by using abilities to heal damaged allies, buff their strength, or debilitate the enemies.

Witchdoctor: The Witchdoctor is a medic Exosuit that can jump across the battlefield to repair damaged friendly Exofighters and enhance their abilities, such as increasing their movement speed.

Exoprimal: What kind of dinosaurs will we fight?

The dinosaurs emerging from the time-warping vortexes come in two flavors: regular dinosaurs and Neosaurs.

The regular dinosaurs are your standard ancient lizards from the Jurassic age but their strength and aggressive behavior have been heightened due to the reality-bending nature of the vortexes. These include swarms of Raptors and Pteranodons, the Ankylosaurus, the Triceratops, and the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Neosaurs, on the other hand, are horrifically mutated dinosaurs that have gained special powers thanks to their disfiguring transformations. The Neosaurs that have been shown off so far are:

Gas Neosaur: A Raptor that has developed an explosive growth on its back, which will detonate a huge blast when damaged. Gas Neosaurs will try to rush the player and blow themselves up to slaughter their prey.

Sniper Neosaur: Sniper Neosaurs are Raptors that have gained psionic powers thanks to the purple growth on their backs. They stand back at long distances to shoot their prey with energy blasts. If Sniper Neosaurs sense an enemy is closing in on them, they will teleport away to escape from harm.

Exoprimal: Will this game have an offline singleplayer mode?

No, Exoprimal is purely an online-only, multiplayer game.

Exoprimal: What are the PC specs?

The only PC specs that have been announced so far on its Steam page are that Exoprimal requires a 64-bit processor and operating system to run. The full PC specs will be announced at a later date.

Exoprimal: Will the Xbox version come to Xbox Game Pass?

No confirmation has been given yet of when or if the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Exoprimal will join the consoles' vast library of Xbox Game Pass games.

Exoprimal: Are there any pre-order bonuses or special editions?

Pre-orders are not open yet and thusly there are no pre-order bonuses or special editions announced at this time.

Exoprimal: What platforms will it release on?

Exoprimal will be released on Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, via Steam.

Exoprimal: How much will it cost?

No price has been announced at this time. The developers have confirmed through an interview with IGN that Exoprimal will be a full-priced game, not a free-to-play title.

Exoprimal currently has a tentative release date for 2023.

