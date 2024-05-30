My favorite controller of last year had one solitary flaw, I couldn't use it on Xbox — well that's just changed, and I've never clicked add to basket so fast

What you need to know

I reviewed the GameSir T4 Kaleid in May 2023, and would have given it a perfect score if I could use it with Xbox.

From today, the GameSir Kaleid and Kaleid Flux are available to buy and are both compatible with Xbox consoles.

The GameSir Kaleid is $59.99 and closer to the design of my favorite controller, with microswitch ABXY buttons, rainbow lighting and hall-effect sticks.

The GameSir Kaleid Flux features golden lighting, and membrane buttons for $46.99.

The day I've been waiting for has finally arrived, my beloved GameSir Kaleid which was my absolute favorite controller release last year, has launched in two brand new Xbox compatible versions. Seriously, I did not shut up about this controller last year, and in my GameSir T4 Kaleid review I said that it would be perfect if only it was compatible with Xbox.



Never the less, I've reached for this controller every time I've played on PC, and now I'll 100% be grabbing the Xbox versions to enjoy with my Xbox console. There are two new editions, having dropped the T4 from the name and relaunching as simply the GameSir Kaleid and GameSir Kaleid Flux, you can grab each of these controllers today from Amazon.



The GameSir Kaleid is the model most closely related to the PC controller I reviewed last year in that it features the same beautiful transparent design, customizable rainbow lighting, and, crucially — the microswitch ABXY buttons and hall-effect sticks which are so satisfying to use. It's currently $49.99 on Amazon. Of course, if you want a quieter feedback controller, there's the GameSir Kaleid Flux which comes with membrane buttons, but packs the same hall-effect tech under the hood for $46.99. The Flux model has a pleasing golden lighting effect rather than rainbow, and both controllers have a slightly different PCB design.

Why did I love the GameSir Kaleid PC controller so much?

The GameSir Kaleid for Xbox is similar to the GameSir T4 Kaleid I reviewed and loved last year (Image credit: GameSir)

On the surface, the GameSir just looks like a pretty controller, but what I loved most was the feel of it to use. GameSir makes impeccable quality controllers at this lower price point, and those microswitch buttons and smooth sticks really have to be felt to be believed. For that reason, I'd recommend the Kaleid over the Kaleid Flux, but for reference, here's a comparison between them: the GameSir G7 SE, which we also gave a favorable review, and the GameSir T4 Kaleid. You'll notice that as well as being compatible with Xbox, the Kaleid and Kaleid Flux have 2 extra rumble motors for even more precise feedback from your games.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Kaleid / Kaleid Flux G7 SE T4 Kaleid Connectivity Wired Wired Wired Compatibility Xbox/PC/Steam Xbox/PC/Steam PC/Steam/Android/Switch Triggers Hall effect Hall effect Hall effect Trigger modes Analog/Hair Analog/Hair Analog/Hair Sticks Hall effect Hall effect Hall effect Face buttons Kaeild - Microswitch | Flux - Membrane Membrane Micro switch Back buttons 2 programmable back buttons 2 programmable back buttons 2 programmable back buttons 6-Axis Gyro No No Yes Motor 4 rumble motors 4 rumble motors 2 rumble motors

Image 1 of 4 GameSir Kaleid Flux (Image credit: GameSir) The Kaleid Flux is slightly cheaper for a membrane option if you prefer quiter feedback on your buttons GameSir Kaleid Flux (Image credit: GameSir) The GameSir Kaleid Flux has golden lighting GameSir Kaleid Flux (Image credit: GameSir) The GameSir Kaleid Flux is available on Amazon for $46.99 GameSir Kaleid (Image credit: GameSir) The GameSir Kaleid has micro-switch buttons and costs $49.99

Both of these new controllers are, yes, unfortunately wired, and we are yet to see a wireless controller from GameSir, which may be a dealbreaker for some. For me as I sit close to my devices anyway, it's not so much of an issue. If you're in the market for a third-party wireless controller for Xbox, there is the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, but you'll pay a pretty penny for it. Here's to hoping we get some more budget-friendly versions from GameSir in the future.