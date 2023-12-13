Could the 'Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra' be the best Xbox wireless controller to date? Here are some hands-on pre-review first impressions.

What you need to know

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller for Xbox is now out of pre-order and arriving with gamers today, and available for you to purchase for $199.99.



The controller has an onboard screen that shows social notifications from your phone like WhatsApp, and pro features like hall-effect sticks, microswitch buttons, adjustable thumbsticks, and RGB controls.



The Stealth Ultra boasts other advanced features such as Superhuman Hearing, mic monitoring, customizable RGB lighting, and swappable thumb caps. It also comes in a hard case with charging dock and pass-through charging.



This is one of only 4 official third-party wireless controllers for Xbox on the market, and it may well be a game changer.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra arrived on the scene with little fuss just under two weeks ago, with the Amazon listing leaking before the official announcement. It's worth a whole damn parade though, as the market for Xbox licensed wireless controllers is still small and Turtle Beach may well be the brand to open the floodgates.



Contrary to what the majority may think, this isn't the first third party wireless controller for Xbox, but it's a testament to Turtle Beach's brand power that many seem to think it is, and it is the first wireless with Hall effect sticks amongst other unique features like a social notification screen. I got my hands on the controller for the first time yesterday and here's a brief overview of what to expect, with a full review on the way.

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra High-Performance Wireless Gaming Controller Licensed for Xbox | $199.99 at Amazon



A rare wireless Xbox controller from a third-party brand, this is officially licensed and also works with Windows PC and Android. Packing hall-effect sticks, micro switch buttons, pro-aim focus mode, an on-board screen and a carry case with pass-through charging, this is a truly exciting addition to the Xbox accessory lineup.

What is the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra controller?

Image 1 of 4 Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller for Xbox (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is available to buy today for $199.99 on Amazon. Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller for Xbox (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra comes in a hard case with pass through charging. Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller for Xbox (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra has customizable RGB lighting. Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller for Xbox (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The charging dock included can sit in the case or as a standalone unit on your desk.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is a high-performance gaming controller designed for Xbox and PC gamers who demand the best in precision, customization, and comfort. With its advanced features, including the Turtle Beach Superhuman Hearing (as featured on headsets like the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro), mic monitoring, and customizable RGB lighting, the Stealth Ultra promises to offer a gaming experience like no other.



Whether you're a first-person shooter or racing game enthusiast, the Stealth Ultra is designed to help you dominate the competition with its optimized settings and responsive controls. It's marketed as a 'competitive' controller so it is designed specifically with competitive users in mind.

What makes the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra a competitive controller?

Image 1 of 3 Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller for Xbox (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The triggers and bumpers on the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra have a subtle texture for perfect grip. Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller for Xbox (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) This is the first Xbox wireless controller to feature Hall-effect anti-drift sticks. Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller for Xbox (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The rear of the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra has 4 remappable buttons.

The Stealth Ultra controller is considered competitive due to its advanced features and customization options, which are claimed to provide gamers with a competitive edge. It's not the first to claim this, and we can confirm others like the Razer Wolverine V2 actually do feel a bit like cheating. Both have nifty extras like trigger locks which reduces the travel time of the triggers, allowing you to fire more rapidly in shooters and other games, and the ability to adjust the sensitivity of your sticks to your preference.



Firstly, the controller features Superhuman Hearing, which enhances subtle in-game audio effects, allowing gamers to hear even the slightest sounds and movements of their opponents. Additionally, mic monitoring is turned on to help with team coordination, ensuring that gamers can communicate effectively with their teammates.



Secondly, the Stealth Ultra offers a range of customization options, including customizable RGB lighting, swappable thumb caps, and programmable buttons. These features allow gamers to tailor the controller to their specific needs and preferences, ensuring maximum comfort and precision during gameplay. For example, the controller can be optimized for racing games by configuring it to keep gamers focused on throttle, brake, and steering to drive faster. Alternatively, it can be optimized for first-person shooters by configuring it for precision aim and fine aim adjustment.



Finally, the Stealth Ultra is designed for high-performance gaming, with a rechargeable cell that provides up to 30 hours of life, ensuring that gamers can play for extended periods without worrying about battery. The controller also features a hard case for protection during transport, ensuring that it remains in top condition for competitive play. The case is unique in it's pass through charging so you can simply plug in your USB-C cable for charging on the go.



Overall, the Stealth Ultra controller is considered competitive due to its advanced features over a standard Xbox Series X|S controller, making it an excellent choice for gamers looking to gain an edge in their gameplay.

How it compares to other wireless Xbox controllers

We also saw the release of the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra this year. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Competitive Xbox wireless controllers Header Cell - Column 0 STEALTH ULTRA MOGA XP-ULTRA RAZER WOLVERINE V2 CHROMA ASUS ROG RAIKIRI PRO ELITE SERIES 2 SCUF INSTINCT PRO MSRP $199.99 $129.99 $149.99 $169.99 $179.99 $219.99 Wireless 2.4gHz via USB-A transmitter Direct wireless connection Wired USB Wired USB to Xbox, 2.4GHz to PC Direct wireless connection Direct wireless connection Bluetooth Bluetooth to mobile Bluetooth to mobile ❌ Bluetooth to mobile Bluetooth to mobile Bluetooth to mobile Sticks Hall effect sticks Standard Sticks Standard Sticks Standard Sticks Standard Sticks Standard Sticks Triggers Adjustable trigger throw Standard triggers Adjustable trigger throw Adjustable trigger throw Adjustable trigger throw Adjustable trigger throw D-pad & ABXY Microswitch D-pad & ABXY Standard D-pad & ABXY Microswitch D-pad & ABXY Standard D-pad & ABXY Standard membrane D-pad and ABXY Standard membrane D-pad and ABXY Programmable buttons 4 2 6 4 4 4 Integrated display Integrated color display ❌ ❌ Integrated monochromatic display ❌ ❌ Case included Hard-case with pass through charging ❌ ❌ ❌ Hard case $29.99 accessory pack Lighting Customizable RGB lighting Single LED for connection Customizable RGB lighting Customizable RGB lighting LEDs for conection & 3 profiles LEDs for conection & 3 profiles Swappable parts Swappable thumb caps Modular mobile design & phone clip Swappable thumb caps ❌ Swappable stick & button modules Swppable stick caps Audio Controls Turtle Beach audio dashboard ❌ ❌ ESS DAC, Controls ❌ Mic mute only Customization app ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Charge dock Charge dock & 3m USB cable ❌ ❌ ❌ Charge dock & 3m USB cable ❌ Battery life 30+ hours Up to 60 hours N/A Up to 48 hours Up to 40 hours (no audio) Up to 30 hours Play & charge ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

As I've previously mentioned, this is not the first wireless Xbox controller from a third-party, but the fact it is coming from a respected competitive brand like Turtle Beach is making many sit up and take notice. The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller is also attempting to combine the best features of all the current competitive Xbox controllers on the market into one neat package. I've summarized above what specs this controller boasts as opposed to all of it's direct competitors. Including the wired Razer Wolverine V2 as an example as it's arguably the best competitive controller for Xbox right now (until we see how the Turtle Beach performs that is.) It's priced at a stark $199.99 but as you see it lined up against the others on the market, that price isn't such a surprise.

Could this be the best Xbox wireless controller?

Could the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra be the best controller for Xbox? (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

On first impressions, I can already tell you this is miles above the comfort and functionality of the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra I tested earlier this year. I love PowerA and it's budget controller offerings but the MOGA XP-Ultra was trying to do too much at once. With a a market of gamers crying out for more wireless option for Xbox, we really just want a controller that feels good to use and has the modern features we've come to expect in controllers nowadays like those Hall-effect sticks and micro-switch face buttons.



The controller feels like a prestigious and covetable Xbox accessory, and so it should for $199.99. Though price aside I'm still impressed by the level of attention to detail from Turtle Beach here, from the stippling texture on the bumpers, to the soft touch feel of the side grips this does feel like a controller that's been made with love. The velveteen bedding of it's hard shell case that it sits in, adds an almost regal quality I wasn't expecting, and the included charging dock that you can use in or out of the case is a really nice touch. My only negative on first impression is a personal preference, that I prefer a controller with a little more weight akin to the Xbox Elite controllers. Competitive players would disagree with me though as over long sessions it's surely preferably to have something lighter in hand.



I'm looking forward to putting this controller through it's paces, and I promise I will play more than just Diablo 4 with it. What I can say for certain so far, is that this would make an epic holiday gift for the Xbox gamer in your life. It's unique, there's no other controller quite like it and you can be 100% certain nobody will have it yet as it only launched today, which is why I added it to our Xbox gamer gift list with no hesitation. Go on, make their day!