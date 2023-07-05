Grand Theft Auto 5, Exoprimal, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

The latest batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass includes Grand Theft Auto 5, which is returning after previously being included in the service a while ago.

The Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 are both included.

Other games coming to Xbox Game Pass soon include Exoprimal, The Cave, and for PC players, Insurgency: Sandstorm.

Ready to play more games?



As shared via Xbox Wire, a new batch of games are headed to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of July, including one major returning title. Grand Theft Auto 5 is back in Xbox Game Pass, with subscribing players able to access the Xbox One version as well as the enhanced Xbox Series X|S version of Rockstar Games' crime sandbox.

Here's the full list of games that are on the way:

July 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

July 6

McPixel 3 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

July 11

Common’hood (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Windows PC)

July 14

Exoprimal (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

July 18

Techtonica (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Leaving on July 15

As always, a new bunch of games coming to the service means some older titles expire and are leaving. If you want to keep playing these games after they exit Xbox Game Pass, make sure to buy them at a discount while they're still in the service.

Exo One (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Spelunky 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Windows Central's take

I'm looking forward to playing some Exoprimal. It looks like the right amount of dumb, and we just don't get enough dinosaur games of any type. Between this and the announcement of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, it's interesting to see Capcom put a couple of completely new IP on Xbox Game Pass.

Still, I know the headline here for most people is the return of the unstoppable Grand Theft Auto 5 into the service.