Hi-Fi Rush Arcade Challenge Update announced at Xbox Games Showcase Extended

What you need to know

Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks was announced and released on the same day back in January 2023.

During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Tango Gameworks director John Johanas showed up to talk about the Arcade Challenge update for Hi-Fi Rush.

The update brings a new Rhythm Tower challenge mode, a BPM Rush mode, new rewards like alternate costumes, and more.

Hi-Fi Rush Arcade Challenge update is launching on July 5, 2023.

Ready for even more music-based brawling?

During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended on Tuesday, Hi-Fi Rush director John Johanas revealed the Arcade Challenge Update. This update introduces a number of new modes for players to take on after the main story is complete.

In BPM Mode, enemies speed up, requiring even faster reflexes to take on. Meanwhile, the Rhythm Tower resets Chai's upgrades, with new unlocks earned the more waves of enemies you successfully take on. You can check out the trailer below:

In addition to these modes, Johanas shared that this update will bring a number of new cosmetics for players to unlock and equip, such as new costumes for Korsica and other surprises. The Arcade Challenge Update will be available on July 5, 2023.

In our Hi-Fi Rush review, staff writer Zachary Boddy wrote that "Tango Gameworks may be historically known for its terrifying survival horror games, but Hi-Fi RUSH proves that there's a bottomless well of creativity at the studio and in the wider Xbox family."

Windows Central's take

More excuses to jump back into one of my favorite games of the year? I'll take it happily. Hopefully this brings continued recognition for what I genuinely think is a masterpiece.