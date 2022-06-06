Krispy Kreme rolls out Xbox Game Changer and Forza Festival doughnuts

What you need to know

Krispy Kreme just launched the Forza Festival and Game Changer doughnuts.

Purchasers of the treats can enter for a chance to win an Xbox Series S.

The confectionery items each come with a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Krispy Kreme's previous Xbox-themed doughnut earned rave reviews.

What's better than one Xbox-themed doughnut? Two Xbox-themed doughnuts, or so says Krispy Kreme UK. The confectionary connoisseur created two Krispy Kreme doughnuts inspired by the Xbox. Fans of Forza Horizon 5 and other titles from the franchise can order the Forza Festival doughnut. Those that prefer the Xbox logo can grab a Game Changer doughnut.

Purchasing either of the doughnuts comes with a chance to win one of 140 Xbox Series S consoles. Even if you don't win one of the devices, you'll get a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Before you go racing out to purchase hundreds of doughnuts in an effort to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for life, the promotion is only available for new Xbox Game Pass members.

Also, the doughnuts are only available in the UK. Sorry folks in other regions, you'll have to settle for non-Xbox-themed treats.

The Forza Festival doughnut has raspberry filling and kreme inside. On top, it features a Forza logo and icing, presumably of the plain sugar variety.

The Game Changer is filled with brownie batter and topped with colored icing, which again is likely plain sugar icing.

You can "start your taste adventure" at store locations or select supermarkets, according to the Krispy Kreme website.

I reviewed the Xbox Krispy Kreme doughnut last year and plan to run the Forza Festival and Game Changer through the paces this week. Krispy Kreme's last Xbox-themed doughnut earned a 4/5, so it's a tough act to follow. Its biggest drawback was that it was region-locked, which is also the case with the new treats.