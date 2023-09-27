Lies of P patch notes for update 1.2.0.0 come with story-related spoilers

What you need to know

Lies of P has just received a new patch updating the game to version 1.2.0.0 with a list of patch notes that include spoiler content for its story.

The update includes a multitude of quality-of-life improvements, boss HP balance adjustments, system reworks and more.

Patch 1.2.0.0 is available now for the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC versions of Lies of P.

A new update is rolling out today, September 27, 2023, for NEOWIZ's Soulslike sleeper hit, Lies of P. This update, officially titled 'Version 1.2.0.0' implements several balance changes and system reworks to the game including reducing the health of bosses, adjusting the amount of health enemies have, increased the drop rate of items, and more.

Beware: The full patch notes below were sourced from Lies of P's official Steam Page and contain story spoilers so read at your own risk.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Field Monster Balance Changes Decreased the HP of certain field monsters Increased the chance of breaking some monsters' stance and the frequency of stagger Increased the staggerable window time Decreased the HP of all 3 types of Dimensional Butterflies

Swipe to scroll horizontally Adjusted the rewards for some monsters Increased the drop rate of Moonstone type items Decreased the drop rate of Star Fragments Increased the drop rate of Ergo items Increased the Ergo rewards of certain monsters that appear after "Lorenzini Arcade."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Boss Monster Balance Changes Decreased the HP of 'Fallen Archbishop Andreus' Decreased the HP of 'King of Puppets' in the first phase Decreased the HP of 'Simon Manus, Arm of God' Decreased the damage of 'Simon Manus, Awakened God' Increased the chance to break the stance of 'Simon Manus, Awakened God'" Increased the Specter's HP and damage

Swipe to scroll horizontally System Changes Related to the Character Progression Reset Added the feature to reset the character's level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the 'Gold Coin Tree' Characters created after this patch will now receive 8 Gold Coin Fruits instead of 5 for their first harvest Adjusted the required amount of gold coins to reset the character's level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms

Swipe to scroll horizontally Additional Changes Players will now be able to carry more weight for each point spent on Capacity Decreased the weight of Amulets that could be purchased with Boss Ergo Players will now be able to land attacks better when they use fable arts that consume three or more slots. (includes Fable Arts that stack) Successfully performing the Fable Art 'Guard Parry' will now break the monster's stance

Swipe to scroll horizontally New Features Now supports the DUALSHOCK®4 & DualSense™ controllers on Windows OS devices

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bug Fixes Fixed a bug with the Legion Arm 'Pandemonium II - Acid Charge' rarely not working properly. Fixed a bug that the Legion Arm 'Pandemonium' consumed only Legion guage while using Grindstones Fixed a bug that Geppetto's face to flicker in the cutscene after defeating the 'Nameless Puppet' with Graphic Quality Presets - Low Fixed a typo of Carlo Collodi in the End Credits.

The changes introduced in this patch are now available to download and install for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam) versions of the game.

Saving the city of Krat just became much easier

As you can see from the patch notes, this update has a magnitude balance changes which overall make the enemies of Lies of P less of an arduous task to overcome.

One balance change I'm personally glad this update is implementing is reworking the conditions of resetting your character's progression. In my Lies of P review, one of my few criticisms was amount of resources need to re-spec your character was way too expensive and time consuming.

It is pleasing to see that NEOWIZ is quickly addressing this issue by reducing the amount of resources needed to re-spec your character, as well as other issues people are having with the game.

So if you have been struggling to defeat some of the bosses in one of the best Xbox games of 2023, you may have easier and more enjoyable time defeating them now.