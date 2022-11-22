List of the best Xbox games on sale right now (November 2022)

We're deep into deals and discount season here at Windows Central and couldn't help but notice that Xbox has some fantastic deals on the Xbox Games store right now, and even Amazon and Best Buy are getting in on the gaming deal extravaganza. If you're wondering what the best games available on sale right now are, wonder no more! As we round up the best deals this week for you to sift through the holiday sale madness.





First up, riding off its resurgence in popularity, Cyberpunk 2077 is available at half price right now on both Xbox Store and Amazon. The Netflix Edgerunners series brought back over a million players a day to Cyberpunk 2077 which undoubtedly had a shaky launch. We gave Cyberpunk 2077 a favorable review at release, as the PC version we tried wasn't plagued with the same issues as the console version, and it truly is a fantastic game despite the deserved backlash. There's been many improvements and patches since 2020 though and players are sticking around this time for good reason. With the Phantom Liberty expansion poised for launch in 2023, now would be a great time to dive into the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 $59.99 $29.99 at Xbox Store



CDPR's open-world sci-fi adventure has experienced a renaissance recently with over 1 million daily players, with the game now half price you can join them.



Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of the most anticipated releases of the Xbox One generation, and Rockstar delivered in spades. The cinematic Wild West adventure truly repackaged the open-world game experience into slow-paced methodical gameplay which has you honing your hunting techniques to planning elaborate heists of which there is a myriad of approaches to take. Every side quest is its own story, and you'll be enthralled by the ever-developing story of Arthur Morgan and his bandit crew. Rockstar set an industry standard with Red Dead Redemption 2 and at the current sale price, it's hard to pass up.

Red Dead Redemption 2 $59.99 $19.79 at Xbox Store



Rockstar's Wild West action-adventure was a multiple Game Award winner and the best game of 2018 according to MetaCritic, if you haven't played it yet and want to know what all the fuss is about, it's currently at a hefty discount.



Sonic Frontiers takes the classic Sonic character of SEGA fame and thrusts him from his platformer-based adventures into an all-new open-world experience. It's a totally new approach to the Sonic series that's worth exploring, especially at half-price. Perhaps a good pick for a younger fan of the Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movies, who would appreciate this more modern take.

Sonic Frontiers $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

The latest installment in Sega's nostalgia bomb Sonic series is currently $20 off for the physical version at Best Buy, a great holiday pick.

Own a piece of history, with FIFA 23 being the last in the long line of EA-published football games. Having lost the rights to the FIFA name for future titles, it will be interesting to see if the games have the same pull when launched as "EA Sports FC". The FIFA games do have their devotees who are drawn to the releases year after year, and FIFA 23 improves on the previous formula. At launch, EA reported FIFA 23 as having its highest ever first week numbers at over 10 million players, a figure not to be sniffed at. FIFA 23 is also the first in the series to have crossplay, so players can join their friends on any platform. The Ultimate Edition is currently on sale at $40 off RRP.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition $99.99 $59.99 at Xbox Store

The most visually impressive FIFA yet, FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition comes with 4600 FIFA points. Also enjoy the FIFA World Cup update added in November.

The Witcher 3 is undoubtedly one of the greatest RPGs of all time and set the bar for those that came after it to an incredibly high standard. If you've never played it, it's now $9.99 for the base game and both hefty expansions rolled into one Game of The Year Edition. While being the third installment in the franchise, it was many fan's first foray into the medieval world of Geralt of Rivia and is playable as a stand-alone story. The intricate side quests and far-reaching consequences of the most mundane of actions afford the game much replayability and will have you even more excited for the announced remaster of the original Witcher.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt - Game of The Year Edition $49.99 $9.99 at Xbox Store

With a base game story of over 100 hours worth of content, plus the two expansions Heart of Stone and Blood & Wine, this will be the best $9.99 you've ever spent. And that's before you've even discovered Gwent.

Microsoft's flagship title Halo Infinite was released in 2021 with the campaign receiving critical acclaim. While it's of course available on Xbox Game Pass, if you're not a subscriber or prefer to own your games, you can now purchase the campaign at half price through the Xbox store or at Amazon. Halo Infinite takes all of the familiarity of the previous Halo titles and improves on them in spades in this ambitious tale. Master Chief never looked so good with Halo Infinite's impressive visuals, and the soundtrack and voice acting is 343 Industries' greatest work yet.

Halo Infinite $59.99 $29.99 at Xbox Store
A campaign that truly honors its heritage, Halo Infinite met its expectations in spades with its story and engaging gameplay.

Combining six games in total, Halo: The Master Chief Collection keeps the franchise alive on new consoles in this integrated experience. The collection includes Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST Campaign, and Halo 4. Now optimized for Xbox Series X|S the games look better than ever for those who want a nostalgia hit, or even their first foray into the Halo back catalog. This release features a 'Classic Mode' for Halo 2 which allows you to switch from the re-mastered version to the original game.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection $39.99 $15.99 at Xbox Store

The Master Chief Collection brings together all six games from the pre-Xbox One era in one epic package. You can purchase the collection now at more than 50% off.





For Xbox fans clamouring for more Japanese titles on Xbox, Persona 5 Royal was the answer to their prayers with it's release onto the platform in October. The enhanced re-release was announced this year as part of the 25-year anniversary of Persona and comes with all DLC. We rated it 4.5/5 for it's engaging gameplay of high school drama crossed with fighting crime, and an impeccable cast of spellbinding characters. There are hours upon hours of gameplay to be had with this ambitious JRPG from Atlus, but it is renowned within the genre for good reason.

Persona 5 Royal $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

With a visual buff of 1080p and 60fps for the Xbox Series X|S this is the definitive edition of Persona 5. The physical edition is currently half off at Amazon and Best Buy.

Forza Horizon 5 is available on Xbox Game Pass, but the DLC doesn't come cheap. Well, at least not until today with this hot deal. The Premium Edition DLC bundle is currently $20 off at Best Buy and gives you a hefty pack of extras for the game. Including but not limited to 42 new cars, a Player House, and a bunch of one-time grants for the cars and clothing in the game's Autoshow. You can check out everything in this pack in our comprehensive list of all the Forza Horizon 5 versions here.

Forza Horizon 5: Premium Edition DLC Bundle $49.99 $30.00 at Best Buy



For fans of Microsofts flagship racing title, a DLC bundle packed with new cars, clothing and VIP Membership, at a not-so-VIP price.

Gotham Knights is a third-person open world RPG set in, you guessed it, Gotham City. Play solo or 2-player co-op as one of many DC Batman's beloved characters including Robin, Red Hood and Nightwing. It's released to mixed review but there's been everything from straight out dislike to plenty of people having a lot of fun with the game. If you want to make up your own mind and are a DC fan, getting the game at this discount is the best route. It's worth noting too that Best Buy have the physical edition slightly cheaper than the digital edition at the Xbox Store, coming in at $39.99

Gotham Knights $69.99 $41.99 at Xbox Store

A respectable attempt from Warner Bros Games at their most interactive version of Gotham City yet, Gotham Knights has its critics and its outspoken fans, upon which side will you sit?

Another game not without its controversies, Doom Eternal has recently hit the social media whirlwind for all the wrong reasons with the back-and-forth brawl between Bethesda and soundtrack creator Mick Gordon. Dramatics aside though, Doom: Eternal is a fantastic, gory and explosive reboot of the Doom franchise. On sale for $10 it's worth every cent for the soundtrack and artwork alone, and you'll soon be labelling demon-slaying as self-care as you slice through your enemies to ear-drum-splitting metal at full volume.

Doom Eternal $39.99 $10 at Xbox Store

For a game that doesn't shy away from gore and ultraviolence, you can't beat Doom for a satisfying demon-slaying experience.

For fans of Ubisoft games, they know that Ubisoft games all share a similar gameplay loop. Far Cry 6 doesn't break the mould and won't win any innovation awards but it's a solid Ubisoft title featuring an impeccable performance from Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito. Set in the Caribbean it tells a tale of political corruption and propaganda. Antón Castillo is one of Ubisoft's most sociopathic villains yet and at $9.99 it's worth checking out Giancarlo's impressive delivery.

Far Cry 6 $49.99 $9.99 at Best Buy



If you're a fan of the Far Cry series or even Ubisoft games in general, this title is worth adding to your backlog at the cheapest price we've seen it so far.

That's our round-up so far of the best Xbox gaming deals we've seen online this week, but we'll update this page as more deals are added and removed in the run up to Black Friday. If you're yet to dive into the world of Xbox or are looking to purchase for a friend or family member, check out why we think the Xbox Series S is the best gift you should be buying this year.