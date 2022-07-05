Lollipop Chainsaw devs form new studio for game remake

What you need to know

Lollipop Chainsaw is a 2012 action game featuring protagonist Juliet Starling, a cheerleader who just happens to come from a family of zombie hunters.

Lollipop Chainsaw was developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, created as a collaboration between Goichi Suda (Suda51) and director James Gunn.

The game is getting a remake for modern consoles, with much of the original development staff involved and creating a new studio for the project called Dragami Games.

Lollipop Chainsaw, the game that saw cheerleader Juliet Starling slaughter zombies with, well, a chainsaw, is getting a remake.

Announced (opens in new tab) on Tuesday by producer Yoshimi Yasuda, the remake is being developed by many of the team who worked on the original game. The developers broke away from Kadokawa Games and founded Dragami Games back in May, gaining access to multiple IP owned by Kadokawa Games, including Lollipop Chainsaw.

The original game was developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, as a collaboration between Goichi Suda (or Suda51) and director James Gunn, the latter of which would go on to cite the game as part of the inspiration for the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. While critical reception was mixed, Lollipop Chainsaw would go on to sell over a million copies, the most successful title developed by Grasshopper Manufacture to date.

While exact platforms for the remake were not announced, Yasuda noted that the team would be targeting more "realistic" graphics due to the advanced power of the latest consoles, so it seems overwhelmingly likely that this remake will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5.

Other changes come in the form of the music. As the original game features numerous licensed songs, Yasuda explained that it won't be possible for the remake to include all of them, so there'll be some different music this time around. While there's no exact release date, the Lollipop Chainsaw remake is currently set to launch at some point in 2023.