"Making video games is difficult." Ninja Theory studio head talks at the fore of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2's Xbox and PC launch

What you need to know

Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is launching on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21, 2024.

Ahead of the game's arrival, Ninja Theory studio head Dom Matthews shared a message for players.

Matthews noted that developing games is hard, and thanked players for their support in the "magical journey" that crafting this game has been.

Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios' story of men and monsters is almost here.

Ahead of the launch of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Ninja Theory studio head Dom Matthews shared a message with players via Twitter, thanking them for support as the team has worked to craft the next chapter for Senua, the Pict warrior who serves as the series' protagonist.

"Making video games is difficult," he writes. "Much like Senua, we as a team have been guided by a conviction to achieve our quest: To make a game that sinks you deep into Senua's world and to take you on a journey that leaves you thinking and feeling."

"I believe we have achieved our quest and I hope you'll agree. I'm very proud of the game, very proud of our team, and very proud of you, our fans, who have supported us on this magical journey."

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was first announced over four years ago during the 2019 Game Awards, where it was debuted alongside the then-upcoming Xbox Series X. The team then shared snippets in new trailers at various events of the years, but much of the experience is still shrouded in mystery.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is launching on May 21, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available day one in Xbox Game Pass.

A warm moment before the big day

I appreciate Matthews' candor, and I know the team is undoubtedly looking forward to players finally experiencing everything they've worked to achieve over the last few years. It's been a hard year for the gaming industry so far, so taking time to celebrate things like this is certainly important.

Some people on social media have been trying to spin the message as a negative, given Microsoft's recent closures of studios like Tango Gameworks, with some extrapolating that Ninja Theory, as a "smaller" team within the Microsoft pantheon, may be targeted by Microsoft cost-cutters in the financial suite. However, we can confirm via our trusted sources that, in addition to Project Mara, Ninja Theory's next game has already been greenlit. There are no plans whatsoever to close the studio any time soon.

Our review of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will be up alongside others shortly before the game arrives. My colleague Zachary Boddy is reviewing it for Windows Central, and I know they're pouring a ton of effort into their thoughts on this game.

If you need a quick refresher before Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 arrives, be sure to consult my recap of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, a game that first launched all the way back in 2017 and is still poignant.