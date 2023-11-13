Microsoft is now in the business of custom chocolate Xbox controllers, and YOU could win one

What you need to know

Microsoft is partnering with Warner Bros. to celebrate the upcoming "Wonka" movie.

Starring Timothée Chalamet of Dune fame, Wonka is a fantasy musical that retells the origin story of the famous confectioner.

Wonka is set to launch on December 15, 2023 in U.S. theatres. To celebrate, Microsoft is doing some sweepstakes for the movie featuring a fully edible chocolate Xbox controller, as well as a custom Wonka chocolate-themed Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X is not edible, although anything is technically edible if you rely on pure imagination.

Have you ever stared at your Xbox controller in lament over the fact you cannot eat it? Have you ever wished that you had a gamepad that also doubled up as a calorific chocolate treat?

Well, friends, today is your lucky day.

To celebrate the upcoming "Wonka" origin story movie, Microsoft has teamed up with Warner Bros. to offer a delicious-looking chocolate Xbox controller, coupled with a custom Wonka Xbox Series X.

The entry rules are pretty simple. Be over 18, and then retweet the below tweet (they're still tweets, sorry Musk) with the hashtag #XboxWonkaSweepstakes. Surprisingly, the giveaway is open in any territory where Xbox is officially supported. Usually, these kinds of competitions are U.S. only.

Now that looks delicious 🤤Follow and RT with #XboxWonkaSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom @WonkaMovie Xbox Series X & display, Edible Chocolate controller & chocolates!#WonkaMovie Only in theaters December 15Ages 18+. Ends 12/14/23. Rules: https://t.co/JFlKtTEHaC pic.twitter.com/Mj8FTgIz3vNovember 13, 2023 See more

The controller is 100% pure chocolate with a Wonka-inspired gold wrapper, alongside an actually usable Wonka-themed burgundy Xbox Series X|S controller, and some chocolate truffles based on various Xboxxy themes. There's also a Wonka-themed Xbox Series X and a storefront diorama for display purposes. Microsoft claims the Xbox Series X isn't edible — but perhaps they're simply lacking in pure imagination.

The giveaway will run from November 13, 2023 through December 14, 2023, exclusively on X (Twitter), ahead of the movie's launch.

Starring Timothée Chalamet of Dune fame, Wonka is a musical retelling of the famous confectioner's youth. It should be seen as something of a reboot for the franchise, unrelated to the Johnny Depp Wonka movie, or the 1971 version starring Gene Wilder (legend).

For those unfamiliar, Willy Wonka is a central character from the 1964 Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Wonka is an eccentric chocolatier and confectioner, who combines wild technology and a little bit of magic to produce the world's most renowned candy. The original book is uncannily dark, like many of Dahl's stories, and it'll be interesting to see if Warner Bros. carries this tradition forward.

The Warner Bros. "Wonka" reboot will examine a new origin story for the character with a musical format. Whether or not it'll actually be any good is anyone's guess, but Timothée Chalamet being tied to the project gives me some hope, at least.

In any case, slap the tweet above if you want to enter the sweepstakes, maybe you'll find that golden ticket.