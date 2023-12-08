Ninja Theory's Xbox and PC title Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 gets an action-packed trailer at the Game Awards 2023
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 got a new trailer at the Game Awards 2023, showing off combat and danger facing Senua.
What you need to know
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is the sequel to the 2017 title Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.
- Developed by Ninja Theory under Xbox Game Studios, Senua's Saga: Hellblade got a new trailer during the Game Awards 2023.
- This trailer focused on gameplay, with snippets of combat as protagonist Senua faces down different foes.
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is slated to launch at some point in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
The voices are growing louder, but Senua is ready to face down any challenge.
During the Game Awards 2023, Ninja Theory and Xbox showed up with a new trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. In it, protagonist Senua makes her way through an Iceland controlled by Viking raiders, with snippets of combat amid the terror. You can take a look to at the trailer below:
