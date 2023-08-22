PC Game Pass titles will be added to NVIDIA GeForce Now this week

What you need to know

NVIDIA GeForce Now will add several Xbox games to its library this week.

Microsoft and NVIDIA announced an agreement that will see PC Game Pass and Microsoft Store games on NVIDIA's streaming service.

First-party titles, including Deathloop and Grounded will be among the first Microsoft games available on NVIDIA GeForce Now.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is a game streaming service that allows subscribers to stream a massive library of games onto a variety of devices. Over 1,500 titles are available at the moment, and that number is set to expand this week. On August 24, 2023, games from Microsoft's PC Game Pass will start rolling out to NVIDIA GeForce Now. NVIDIA discussed the rollout in a blog post ahead of Gamescom.

Microsoft's own Deathloop and Grounded will be among the first titles from PC Game Pass to make their way to NVIDIA GeForce Now. Third-party games available through Microsoft's game streaming service will make their way to NVIDIA's offering as well.

NVIDIA is integrating the Microsoft Store into GeForce Now, but that process will take time. Eventually, all PC Game Pass entries will be available through NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Microsoft and NVIDIA announced their collaboration early this year. The companies then got to work to integrate the Microsoft Store with GeForce Now. Gears 5 and an initial wave of Xbox games became available in May. This week, we'll see the next major step in the partnership between the gaming giants.

Microsoft signed a 10-year agreement to have its games on GeForce Now earlier this year. That move was made in an effort to appease regulators in the UK that are currently blocking Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard. Regardless of the reason, the end result is that more gamers can enjoy games across a wide range of devices.

The saga with the UK's Competition and Markets Agency is still ongoing. Microsoft announced a restructuring of its purchase of Activision Blizzard earlier today. the rewritten deal would change how streaming Activision Blizzard titles through the cloud would work. Our Cole Martin broke down the ins and outs of the restructured deal earlier today.