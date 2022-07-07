Psychonauts 2 gets a physical edition, launching in September 2022

What you need to know

Developed by Double Fine Productions and published by Xbox Game Studios, Psychonauts 2 first launched on Aug. 25, 2021.

Psychonauts 2 was only available digitally, with no options for a physical disc.

Double Fine Productions revealed on Thursday that Psychonauts 2 is getting a physical release.

Titled Psychonauts 2: The Motherlobe Edition, it's scheduled to launch on Sep. 27, 2022.

While Double Fine Productions' latest game, Psychonauts 2, has been available since it launched in August 2021, it was only available to purchase through digital storefront. If you're a collector who still loves physical copies of games, you're in luck, as the studio revealed a physical edition of the game is finally on the way.

Titled Psychonauts 2: The Motherlobe Edition, this physical version of the game includes a few extras, such as a reversible cover, six two-sided art cards (featuring concept art and finalized art), stickers, and a code to download behind-the-scenes material.

Psychonauts 2: The Motherlobe Edition is slated to launch on Sep. 27, 2022 for $70. It'll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PS4. There's no native PS5 version of Psychonauts 2, though the PS4 version does feature a higher framerate when played on Sony's latest console.

There's also a collector's edition available for $130. This bundles in a physical copy of the original Psychonauts, a poster of Raz, and the soundtrack for Psychonauts 2. Unlike The Motherlobe Edition, this collector's edition is only available on Xbox.

In our review of Psychonauts 2, we noted that it was a "wonderful, masterfully crafted platformer exploring complex themes while providing tons of fun gameplay."

Psychonauts 2 took much of the studio's effort, especially as the game finished development and polishing during the pandemic as developers adapted to work from home practices. Currently, Double Fine is experimenting with new ideas and new IPs, having split up into different teams to tackle more projects at once, though it'll probably be a while before anything is announced.

