Saints Row (2022): Does it support crossplay?

Does Saints Row feature crossplay? No. Unfortunately, Saints Row does not include any form of crossplay. If you want to play with your friends, be sure to coordinate. With that said, players within the same console "family" can play with each other, like with practically every other cross-generation multiplayer game.

Why doesn't Saints Row support crossplay?

While more and more of the best Xbox games released in recent years support crossplay, not every game is built to include this feature. Unfortunately, the latest entry in the long-running Saints Row series falls into the latter category of games. We can hope that this changes through an update at some time in the future, like with other titles that have been updated to support crossplay, but it's not something you should bet on.

Saints Row is primarily built as a single-player experience, so this isn't as big of a deal as it would be for some games that are focused around the multiplayer, or multiplayer-only titles. With that said, Saints Row does support drop-in, drop-out co-op, and you might want to conquer the city of Santo Ileso and its surrounding desert with a friend.

As a result, if you want to play Saints Row in co-op with a friend, you'll need to make sure you're on the same platform. There is a saving grace addendum however, as like most cross-generation multiplayer games, Saints Row supports playing together across different console platform generations.

This means that if you are on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and have a friend on Xbox One, you can play together. The same holds true for PS5 and PS4 players. Anyone playing Saints Row on PC or Stadia will only be able to play with other PC and Stadia players, respectively. So think carefully about how important playing co-op is and discuss it with your friends before you actually buy the game.

(opens in new tab) Saints Row This new entry in the Saints Row franchise doesn't support crossplay, so you'll need to make sure that you and any friends you want to play with are all on the same platform, though it's okay if some of you are on last-generation consoles. Buy from: Xbox (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)