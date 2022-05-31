Save $50 on the Xbox Series S console while supplies last

Remember the days when just finding the latest-gen Xbox consoles in stock was a nice surprise? Seems like it was just yesterday, but now here we are looking at in-stock consoles that are actually on sale. Crazy. Grab the Xbox Series S for just $249.99 at Adorama (opens in new tab), $50 off its regular price. This is listed as a "Deal of the Day," and that DOTD was yesterday. However, the console is still available and in stock at this discounted price so grab it while there's time. It could go at any minute.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S gaming console $300 $249.99 at Adorama (opens in new tab)



The more budget-friendly console just got a bit more budget friendlier. Hard to tell how long this deal will last, though, so grab it while you can.

Obviously this is one of our favorite consoles, second only to big brother the Xbox Series X, but you can read all about our opinion in this review. Matt Brown said, "It packs some welcome improvements throughout, speeding up load times and everyday tasks while also providing a little headroom for new features like ray tracing and 120 FPS support."



This is the all-digital Xbox console, too, which means there's no optical drive for physical discs. That's fine because I haven't bought a physical game in years, so it's definitely possible to keep a healthy gaming habit without that aspect. Of course if you really want access to all of your favorite games on the Series S, you'll most likely want to invest in Xbox Game Pass. This pass is essentially the Netflix of gaming and puts hundreds of games at your fingertips. Play Halo Infinite the same day you get your console or jump into some indie games like Nobody Saves the World. Plus, since many of Microsoft's original titles are released on Game Pass the same day they come out, you'll be ready for new titles, too.



Don't forget the Xbox Series S can be your all-in-one media center, too. It's not just about playing games. Use the console to stream from your favorite apps, watch the best shows in 4K, or even take a trip down memory lane and play older-generation games thanks to backwards compatibility.