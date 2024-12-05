SCUF does what Xbox doesn’t, releasing a Squid Game-inspired controller, but another limited edition version isn't available to everyone

What you need to know

Xbox, SCUF, and Activision are partnering with Netflix to promote Squid Game Season 2 through controllers, tournaments, and a Call of Duty Black Ops 6 in-game event.

For the first time in recent memory, an Xbox collaboration controller is for sale to anybody who wants one rather than being locked behind a sweepstakes.

You can purchase the Squid Game Pink Guard SCUF - Instinct Pro Wireless Performance Controller from BestBuy (U.S. Only) and SCUF.

A limited edition “Game Over Controller” is also being given away through a tournament and sweepstakes .

If you missed the Netflix sensation Squid Game back when it was first released in 2021, there is still time to partake in the Squid Game hype before season 2 launches on December 26th, 2024. Xbox, SCUF, and Activision are teaming up with Netflix to promote the upcoming season of one of the more shocking and morbid television shows in recent memory.



As part of the ongoing marketing campaign, Xbox has announced an Instinct Pro Wireless Performance Controller - Squid Game Pink Guard, which, amazingly, can be added to your cart right now at BestBuy.com (U.S. Only) and SCUFgaming.com. There's also a limited edition "Game Over Controller," but it can only be won in a special tournament and sweepstakes.

Do you have what it takes to win the limited edition Game Over Controller?

Show your skills in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 in New York City for a chance to win this limited controller. (Image credit: SCUF & Xbox)

The rare limited edition controller was “inspired by the players’ tracksuits from the show and individually numbered from 1 to 456.” If you want a chance to win it, you'll have to join the Xbox “Game Over” Activation Event in NYC as part of the Squid Game: The Experience, where fans will compete in a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Nuketown tournament.

The winners get to take home one of the limited Game Over controllers. You can get more information at the official Microsoft Game Over Controller Sweepstakes page.

While these types of controller and console collaborations are cool novelties, they lack any lasting value. I enjoy looking up at my shelf every day and seeing my Starfield controller. Offering a physical momento to remember one of my favorite franchises is something Xbox should be tapping into.

Call of Duty brings Squid Game to the party

NEW Black Ops 6 Squid Game CROSSOVER Event, Holiday Operator Bundles, &.. (Season 1 Reloaded Update) - YouTube Watch On

Call of Duty is having a cross-over event with Squid Game starting in January with more information coming soon. The news was announced earlier this week on the official CallofDuty X account.

Green light for Call of Duty x Squid Game: Look for Limited Time Modes in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone in-season. More information coming soon. #SquidGame2 pic.twitter.com/DvMgmVIKO6December 3, 2024

Based on the limited information we have so far, it looks like we can expect “Limited Time Modes in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone in-season.” If anybody has seen the success that the Squid Game game modes had in games like Roblox or Fortnite, it’s obvious to see the appeal here. Squid Game successfully raised the stakes on simple versions of games like red light, green light, and tug of war, which are easily translatable to a game engine.



If season 2 of Squid Games can up the ante with even more exciting games, it's possible that Activision can bring them into Call of Duty, while Squid Games still holds a place in the cultural Zeitgeist. It could be a recipe for success.

There are few ways I can think of that better show my support and excitement for both the Call of Duty Crossover on Xbox and PC as well as Season 2 of Squid Game than picking up the new Squid Game Pink Guard Controller. The best part is that since it’s made by SCUF, it’s hard to doubt that it will be a quality controller that significantly improves your gameplay.

It's time for Xbox to follow SCUF's lead and put future collaborations on retail shelves.

I hope that SCUF continues to offer regular fans of both Xbox and these massive entertainment properties a chance to purchase these crossover controllers in the future. Xbox not offering the special edition controllers for sale has been one of the most constant complaints I’ve seen from the Xbox fanbase in the last several years. From the amazing Deadpool and Wolverine controllers to the Sonic 2 controllers, both of which were only available through sweepstakes, it’s time for somebody to fill that gap in the market, and it looks like SCUF might be up for the task.

While Xbox does a decent job at creating controllers for its properties like Forza and Halo, several bespoke controllers and even consoles have only been given away in sweepstakes. Even if Xbox treated them as made-to-order items, it would be a unique offering that Xbox could give to diehard fans.



What do you think about the Squid Game Pink Guard Controller from SCUF, are you going to pick one up? Are you excited for Squid Game season 2? What crossover controller should SCUF make next?