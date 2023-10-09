Starfield update adds FOV sliders for first and third-person gameplay

What you need to know

A new update is available for Starfield, adding widely-requested FOV sliders to the game.

The sliders can be set independently of each other for first and third-person gameplay.

The update also improves general performance and fixes a specific quest progression bug.

Bethesda Game Studios is continuing to improve its science-fiction role-playing game.

The latest update for Starfield adds the highly-requested FOV sliders, allowing players to adjust their viewing space for playing the game on Xbox consoles or on Windows PC. There are separate sliders for first-person and third-person gameplay, so players can tweak things as they'd like. Both sliders are now found under the game's accessibility tab in the settings.

The full patch is a 2.8GB download, but the game's size is only very slightly increased by a couple of hundred MB. Here's the full patch notes via Bethesda:

FOV: Sliders are now available in Settings that allow players using first person or third person to adjust their FOV.

[PC ONLY] Improved stability for Intel Arc GPUs.

Various additional stability and performance improvements.

Analysis: Great games getting better

Starfield reached 10 million players weeks ago, and as the development team continues to add features and fix bugs through patches, that number is only going to continue to rise. Weeks ago, the team also outlined a number of big features that they wanted to add, which included DLSS support and FOV sliders.

While this patch is fairly small overall, it's still nice that one of those big features is checked off, especially since field-of-view adjustments can be an accessibility concern for players that get motion sickness.

I'm still not done with Starfield, and much like the team's prior games, I doubt I'll ever truly be done, but I'll definitely be playing more soon once I get some reviews taken care of in this busy season.