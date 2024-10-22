"This is our final update for State of Decay 2, but this is not the end of the journey!" Six years of updates come to a close today, with all in-game content unlocked for all players

State of Decay 2 has enjoyed a wonderful life, but I'm excited to see what comes next.

Undead Labs and Wushu Studios have officially released Update 38, the final update for State of Decay 2.

Now, the development teams are fully focused on State of Decay 3, which still doesn't have a release window.

State of Decay 2's final update includes a ton of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, but that's not all.

The update also unlocks all in-game content for all players, including previously time-limited and exclusive event content.

It's a bitter sweet day for all the State of Decay fans in the world, myself included. After over six years of post-launch support adding new gameplay features, in-game content, and improvements... State of Decay 2 has officially come to an end with its final update.

Undead Labs and supporting team Wushu Studios (who joined with the popular "Curveball" update) have now released Update 38: Legacy Awaits across Xbox consoles and Windows PC. The update packs a ton of final bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements for the long-running co-op zombie-survival game, but also brings a last breath of life to State of Decay 2 for those not quite ready to let go.

For everyone else, the State of Decay team is now wholly dedicated to making State of Decay 3 a reality.

The perfect final send-off for an amazing game

Undead Labs announced the end in September, and now it's here. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

I have loved State of Decay 2 since the moment I first played it at launch, even with all its early oddities and bugs.

Since then, the game has improved by leaps and bounds with 38 different content updates from Undead Labs and (later on) Wushu Studios. New features, new in-game events, major overhauls for existing mechanics, and countless bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. It had to end eventually, though, as most of Undead Lab has already been hard at work on the next entry in the SoD franchise for a while.

Oct. 22, 2024 marks the official end of State of Decay 2's journey, with Update 38: Legacy Awaits announcing Undead Labs' full conversion to State of Decay 3's development. We still have years to wait before State of Decay 3 actually arrives, though, so it's a good thing this final update sets SoD 2 up for the long haul. Here's a brief overview of what's included in this update:

Brand-new outfits. Players will be able to find a wide assortment of new outfits and other cosmetic items hidden throughout the world for their community survivors.

Players will be able to find a wide assortment of new outfits and other cosmetic items hidden throughout the world for their community survivors. Unlocking the vault. State of Decay 2 has enjoyed a number of exclusive and limited-time seasonal events during its life, and Undead Labs is officially unsealing the vault and releasing all of that content into the wild. Now, players will be able to collect all the outfits, weapons, and even unique vehicles from those past events.

State of Decay 2 has enjoyed a number of exclusive and limited-time seasonal events during its life, and Undead Labs is officially unsealing the vault and releasing all of that content into the wild. Now, players will be able to collect all the outfits, weapons, and even unique vehicles from those past events. Some interesting changes. With Legacy Awaits, water now affects the momentum of vehicles. Yes, six years later, and we now have water drag! On top of that, you can finally access survivor inventories directly from the community tab. Random zombie spawning has also been reduced for certain noisy activities.

With Legacy Awaits, water now affects the momentum of vehicles. Yes, six years later, and we now have water drag! On top of that, you can finally access survivor inventories directly from the community tab. Random zombie spawning has also been reduced for certain noisy activities. Other bug fixes and improvements. There's actually quite the impressive list of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements in this final release, with Undead Labs and Wushu Studios targeting gameplay, zombies and combat, in-game events, community features, missions, the user interface, and the Curveball game mechanic for a myriad of refinements and changes.

Undead Labs first announced the end of State of Decay 2's development in September, and that day is sadly here. I am incredibly excited for State of Decay 3, though, and I'm honestly surprised (happily so) that State of Decay 2 enjoyed as much post-launch support as it did. You can check out my State of Decay 3 FAQ for all the info we currently have on what Undead Labs is now wholly focused on.

If you want to read over the full changelog for State of Decay 2's Update 38: Legacy Awaits, you can find that on Steam. State of Decay 2 is available now (and into the indefinite future) across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Xbox and PC Game Pass, so don't hesitate to dive in to see what you may have been missing all this time.