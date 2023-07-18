The Elder Scrolls Online is rewarding players for trying the new Arcanist class

What you need to know

ZeniMax Online Studios is celebrating the launch of the Arcanist class in the Necrom expansion with rewards for players that are leveling up their Arcanist.

In the Ascent of the Arcanist promotion, any players that reach level 10 as an Arcanist will receive a number of in-game rewards.

These rewards can also be claimed by anyone that has already reached level 10 with an Arcanist character.

Ascent of the the Arcanist is running through July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Who doesn't like getting neat bonuses?

The developers of The Elder Scrolls Online are introducing a new promotion called Ascent of the Arcanist, which is running through July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. With this new promotion, players are being rewarded for trying out the Arcanist class introduced with game's latest expansion, Necrom.

In order to earn the special bundle of rewards, players need to reach level 10 with an Arcanist character before the promotion ends. Anyone who has been playing since Necrom's launch and has flown past that milestone need not worry, as they'll immediately be able to redeem the rewards as well.

Here's everything included in the Ascent of the Arcanist bundle:

Scrawl of the Arcanist Visage face markings

Scrawl of the Arcanist Tattoos body markings

Devoted Torchbug pet

3 Grand Gold Coast Experience Scrolls (150% EXP for one hour)

1 Skill Respecification Scroll

Once players have met the requirement, they'll be able to redeem the bundle by heading to the Crown Store in-game.

Windows Central's take

This is a neat way to nudge more players into trying out the Arcanist. In my review of The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, I found that the Arcanist was easily one of the my favorite classes in the game, well worth making a new character for. It also thematically fits the story, which sees players in uneasy service to Hermaeus Mora to prevent a threat to Apocrypha and Nirn alike.