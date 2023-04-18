The new PowerA FUSION Pro 3 Xbox controller gives you Elite features for less

What you need to know

The PowerA FUSION Pro 3 Wired Controller for Xbox is now available to purchase.

It improves over its predecessor with integrated rear buttons and a more compact carrying case.

The FUSION Pro 3 is also cheaper than the Pro 2, with a retail price tag of USD $79.99.

Designed for Xbox, PowerA's latest controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

PowerA is one of Windows Central's favorite companies when it comes to affordable Xbox accessories, and the company just announced the latest iteration of its value-driven, premium FUSION Pro line of wired Xbox controllers. The PowerA FUSION Pro 3 is now available to purchase, and it ups the ante over its predecessor in a number of ways.

The PowerA FUSION Pro 2 was already one of the best Xbox controllers for gamers that wanted all the features of a high-end controller like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 but without the high-end price tag (and a wire). The FUSION Pro 3 has everything that made the previous model special, but PowerA is counting on a handful of helpful upgrades to entice new gamers to it.

For one, the FUSION Pro 3 ditches the too-easily removed rear paddles of the Pro 2 in exchange for four integrated, remappable rear buttons. The included carrying case is now more compact for travel and protection, as well. Finally, PowerA shaved a full $10 off the already-reasonable retail price, dragging the FUSION Pro 3 down to just USD $79.99.

You still get the three-way trigger locks, the swappable joysticks (it seems there's still only convex joystick in the box, however), the texturized rubber grips (it's unclear if these have been improved), the integrated volume controls, the lengthy braided cable, the dual rumble motors and impulse triggers, and the detachable faceplate. It's most of the experience offered by more expensive controllers, but obviously without the "expensive" part.

Can the PowerA FUSION Pro 3 go toe-to-toe with the other greatest Xbox controllers, like the even more affordable GameSir G7 Wired Controller? You'll have to wait for the Windows Central review (coming soon) to know for certain, but those who don't wish to wait can purchase the FUSION Pro 3 right now from Amazon and PowerA. The controller is an official Designed for Xbox accessory, and is fully compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms.

Windows Central's take

I personally prefer a wireless controller over a wired alternative, but I can't deny that the GameSir G7 won me over with its unique blend of features, quality, and price tag. I'm excited to check out the PowerA FUSION Pro 3 in the coming weeks to see if it delivers the same level of experience, albeit with even more features and a proportionately higher price tag to match. Stay tuned to Windows Central if you're keeping an eye on the PowerA FUSION Pro 3.