The Xbox Series S xScreen is now a 'Developed For Xbox' product, celebrates with a $40 discount

Leaked Microsoft documents may have revealed that Xbox did not have plans for an internally developed handheld console, but that doesn't mean you can't take your Xbox on the go with you. While the Xbox Series S is surprisingly lightweight, it still requires a screen in the form of a TV or monitor to work. Lugging around a monitor can hamper the portability of a small, lightweight console. Thankfully, UPspec Gaming has a solution with the xScreen.

The xScreen is a unique display that can be connected to your Xbox Series S without the need for any additional cables. The display allows you to enjoy all the benefits of console gaming without being limited to a television or monitor. Its thin and sleek design is a perfect fit for the Series S. The hinged screen can be closed after a gaming session, at which point sensors signal to the console to shut down. The display offers crisp visuals at a 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate on an 11.6 inch IPS panel.

UPspec Gaming's xScreen started as a Kickstarter project in 2021, and the patent for the hinged and cableless system is still pending. The company shared on its official Twitter account that the screen had recently been accepted as part of the Designed for Xbox program.

Designed for Xbox is a program through which Xbox allows third-party companies to work with Xbox's engineers to create products that enhance the quality-of-life and overall gaming experience of Xbox. These Xbox accessories can range from accessibility inputs to headphones to racing wheels. In some cases, products that have already been released can go through a series of tests to be accepted into the program. Products attempting to be certified as Designed for Xbox are tested on performance, safety, security, and compatibility.

The xScreen is the first device from UPspec Gaming to earn entry to the Designed for Xbox program. To celebrate, the company is offering a $40 discount on the display—taking the price down from $249.99 to $209.99. If you're planning to purchase an xScreen for your Series S you will be limited to picking one up from Amazon or the UPspec Gaming website, though the company has said that they are working to expand availability in the future.