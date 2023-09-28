The $450 Xbox Series X deal is BACK at Dell for a limited time

Xbox consoles are selling better than ever since the launch of Starfield, in fact reporting a spike of 76% in sales in the UK and currently there's a great deal for a Starfield bundle at Verizon. If you're just looking to upgrade your console though then thankfully Dell is back again with it's cheapest ever Xbox Series X deal. This deal was live for only a short time back in the summer but nows your second chance to grab the next gen console for only $449.99.

We already know what the Xbox Series X can do. It’s a powerful gaming machine that can handle games at up to 8K and 120 FPS, but most of the time it delivers a sharp 4K and smooth 60 FPS for the latest and best games. It has 1TB of storage to fit your games, but you can also add more with one of the best Xbox storage drives. It comes with the new Xbox Wireless Controller, which has many improvements, but you can also choose from one of many of the best Xbox controllers if you need something for your player 2.



With a new dashboard just rolling out to players, and an insane amount of incredible games on Game Pass including Starfield, Lies of P and the hilarious Party Animals, now couldn't be a better time to either upgrade or enter the Xbox ecosystem with its flagship console. It's pretty commonplace to see the Xbox Series S in sales, which is a great little console in it's own right, but deals on the beefier big brother are few and far between. The $500 price has remained pretty solid since launch and it's only in the past few months we're starting to see great deals like this. Xbox Series X stocks have been patchy at best up until recently, and as the demand ramps up in the lead-up to the holiday period, I'd suggest getting ahead now before stocks run out again.

Don’t miss this chance if you’re interested — Grab the Xbox Series X at Dell with a discount. When you get your new console, you can also get an Xbox Game Pass subscription to enjoy hundreds of awesome, diverse games, including all the games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, and soon perhaps Activision Blizzard?