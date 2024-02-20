Stop the Bloom! Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is now on Xbox
The turn-based RPG brings the Grey Knights to fight against the Bloom on console.
What you need to know
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles for £34.99 / $44.99 / €44.99 for the Standard Edition or £39.99 / $49.99 / €49.99 for the Purifier Edition.
- The game is a tactical, turn-based RPG, with players commanding the Grey Knights strike force as they fight back against a deadly plague known as the Bloom.
It's finally time, console players, to join the fight against the Bloom and take down some seriously bad monsters in Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters. The tactical turn-based RPG from Frontier Developments is available today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. You can add the standard edition to your digital library for £34.99 / $44.99 / €44.99 or bump up to the Purifier edition for £39.99 / $49.99 / €49.99
The development of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters was a collaborative effort between Frontier Developments and Games Workshop®, with the teams ultimately developing an epic tactical RPG experience that launched on PCs in 2022 to critical acclaim. Players are given control of the Grey Knights, a powerful strike force tasked with hunting down the Reapers of the Bloom and eliminating a galactic plague that has been weaponized by the villainous Nurgle.
In classic Warhammer fashion, players will be able to customize their Grey Knights' weapons, armor, and class-unique abilities before sending them off across the galaxy to locate the source of the dreaded Bloom plague. Players will need to not just eradicate the plague. They will need to manage it, as well, and not every planet can be saved. Ignoring pleas for help from a colony can result in future missions becoming more dangerous, so players need to plan carefully and act swiftly to restore the Strike Cruiser and stop the Reapers.
Players who pick up the Purifier Edition will receive the opportunity to recruit Castellan Garran Crowe to their ranks, along with the trusty Black Blade of Antwyr — a powerful weapon players can deploy in place of a squad member.
Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters | $45 on Green Man Gaming (PC)
Take control of a legendary strike force in this tactical, turn-based RPG, where you must stop a weaponized plague known as the Bloom from spreading across the galaxy.
Available now:
$45 $38 (Xbox) | $45 $38 (PlayStation) |
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Cole is the resident Call of Duty know-it-all and indie game enthusiast for Windows Central. She's a lifelong artist with two decades of experience in digital painting, and she will happily talk your ear off about budget pen displays.