Unless you decided to have a late hibernation this week, you're aware that The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered was finally announced and launched on April 22, marking one of the biggest shadow drops in gaming history.

The game immediately lit up Steam, and at the time I'm writing this, it managed to achieve a peak of 190,000 concurrent players on Valve's platform, which doesn't count anyone playing through Xbox Game Pass or buying the game on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5.

So, I'd like to ask everyone reading Windows Central if you're playing it, and if so, how's your experience been so far?

The ideal remaster

Cheese for everyone! (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Personally, I've been playing since it launched, though the nature of a busy work week and spinning dozens of plates means I haven't quite gotten as far as I would've liked. I'm currently working on Windows Central's review of Oblivion Remastered, which you can look forward to soon.

As a bit of a preview though, I'm overjoyed. The new visuals from Virtuos are fantastic, keeping much of Oblivion's iconic art direction while providing vastly more detail.

Still, the underlying charm (as Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard so gracefully put it) is all intact, and I've already seen dozens of infamous memes recreated in Oblivion Remastered.

To me, this strikes the perfect balance, making a much older game far more accessible for a new audience while still preserving the game's core for longtime fans. I genuinely believe that as time goes on, this will enter discussions as one of the best remasters of all time.

For the younger generation that's never played it, this might almost feel like an entirely new, modern Elder Scrolls game to enjoy as the wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 continues.

Windows Central readers, let me know what you think!

So, are you playing The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered? Take to the comments, and feel free to share any thoughts you've had so far if you've checked it out.

Is this your first Elder Scrolls game, or have you played others in the series?

Is this your first time checking out Oblivion?

Are you enjoying your time with the remaster?

If you've played both, do you prefer Oblivion Remastered to Skyrim?

What would you like to see carried forward from Oblivion into The Elder Scrolls 6?

Are you putting it down to check out Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

If there's something I didn't bring up, share that too!