I wanted to review Indiana Jones' French toast, but Xbox sent me a bunch of cool glasses instead

Xbox and IHOP recently joined forces on an epic food and collectibles collaboration, including a new line of exclusive dishes with an Indiana Jones theme and a healthy collection of exclusive rewards and prizes for IHOP's most loyal eaters. When Xbox shared the news with me, I joked that I would love to review the tasty-looking French toast on the new menu, but it's obviously unrealistic to expect a French toast review sample to show up on my doorstep.

However, Xbox did end up sending me the full five-piece collectible glasses set from the IHOP and Xbox collaboration. Each glass features unique Xbox art from the talented Matt Taylor. The glasses are awesome, but more importantly, you have the chance to collect them yourself (among other prizes) whenever you eat at IHOP in the United States.

Disclaimer This article was made possible thanks to a gift provided by Xbox and IHOP. The companies had no input nor saw the contents of this article prior to publication.

I hesitated taking these glasses out of their boxes, they look so nice

The glasses look nice enough in their boxes, but I had to take them out for a closer look. (Image credit: Zachary Boddy / Windows Central)

Countless companies collaborate on an infinite variety of products and promotions, and Xbox is no stranger to the concept. It seems every major Xbox game launch comes with a fresh collaboration, but this latest partnership with IHOP is a little more involved. In addition to a fresh limited-time menu of delicious breakfast items themed around the new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game, IHOP has also stocked its "Stack Market" rewards program with a ton of Xbox sweepstakes, merch, and games.

At the center of this new collection is a matching set of five collectible glasses, each with a unique art from the talented Matt Taylor (whom you can see on Atrbute.com). Xbox sent me all five, but anyone has the potential to at least nab a few of these epic glasses for themselves, as long as they're willing to chow down on some pancakes.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Zachary Boddy / Windows Central) (Image credit: Zachary Boddy / Windows Central) (Image credit: Zachary Boddy / Windows Central) (Image credit: Zachary Boddy / Windows Central) (Image credit: Zachary Boddy / Windows Central)

Out of the five collectible glasses in the Xbox and IHOP set, four are dedicated to a specific Xbox Game Studios title, while the fifth ties all the art together with the iconic Xbox logo and the "Power Your Dreams" motto. There's a glass for Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

I think the art looks wonderful, with each cup having its own color palette and character. The Indiana Jones glass and the center Xbox glass, in particular, stand out to me. I imagine both of them will be some of the most sought-after prizes during the Xbox and IHOP collaboration event.

These are glass cups, too, so the quality is there. Because of the way the designs are printed on the cups, I'm not confident they're dishwasher-safe, but I imagine most of the people aiming to collect these glasses won't be using them. I know I won't be, just like I don't use my set of collectible glasses for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

What you need to know to get your own Xbox x IHOP glasses

Xbox event sent me this cool display case to line up all the IHOP glasses. Now I just need to figure out where to put this. (Image credit: Zachary Boddy / Windows Central)

Alongside the limited-time menu, IHOP has also dedicated an entire section of its Stack Market (a major part of the IHOP rewards program) to Xbox. Members can redeem their points to enter sweepstakes for controllers, monitors, creator gear, and even an ultimate package that includes a one-of-a-kind IHOP-themed Xbox Series X, but there's more that doesn't rely on luck. For one, anyone can go buy some limited-time Xbox and IHOP gift cards at IHOP.com, each with a unique design.

With enough points, IHOP rewards members can earn limited-edition Xbox and IHOP merch, including shirts, hats, and mouse pads. There are also Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs, as well as digital codes for games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Sea of Thieves. Of course, the new Stack Market includes the exclusive Xbox and IHOP collectible glasses, too.

To begin working your way toward the rewards of your dreams, all you have to do is sign-up for the IHOP Rewards Program at IHOP.com. Don't worry; it's completely free and only requires an email, password, and your name (although providing your birthday means some annual gifts). Once you're a member, every $5 you spend at IHOP earns you 1 PanCoin, and these PanCoins are your currency for the Stack Market.

You can peruse the IHOP and Xbox Stack Market at IHOP.com, and spend your earned PanCoins however you like. 1 PanCoin is an entry into the sweepstakes of your choosing; 10 PanCoins earn you a limited-time shirt; 40 PanCoins nets you a free digital game code, etcetera. To begin collecting these glasses, you'll need to save up 15 PanCoins a piece. Supplies are understandably limited, though, so it'll be difficult to obtain all five glasses during the event.

Still, it's totally free to join, and your PanCoins don't become useless after the event ends — as long as you eat at IHOP, you can earn free pancakes and other delicious rewards over time. I know I'll be taking my family to IHOP in the near future to try the new Xbox recipes, so I already signed up with that in mind. I can't wait too long, though, and neither should you — the Xbox and IHOP event ends on Jan. 5, 2025. You can find out more about the rewards program at IHOP.com.

If pancakes (or collectible glasses) aren't your thing, though, the game that inspired this collaboration is still here. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle earned top marks in our review, with my colleague Samuel Tolbert concluding, "With cinematic flair straight out of the original movies, MachineGames proves it understands the world's most iconic Nazi-fighting archeologist. With fun exploration, dangerous puzzles, and a few twists up its sleeves, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is sure to satisfy the cravings of anyone eager for an old-school adventure."

That was enough to convince me to delay some of my gaming plans and install the game on my Xbox. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.