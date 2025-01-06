Xbox and LG team up, LG TVs will also be Xbox later this year

This is an Xbox, that's an Xbox, and soon LG TVs will be Xboxes.

Everything may be an Xbox, but soon, even more things will be Xbox.

That's thanks to a new year team-up between Xbox and LG, bringing support for Xbox Cloud Gaming to LG Smart TVs later this year. As shared on Xbox Wire, these LG TVs will soon allow players to browse and play Xbox games through the Cloud via the upcoming Gaming Portal app.

"Today, we’re excited to announce our collaboration with LG Electronics to bring the Xbox app to their new LG Smart TVs later this year. This means Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play their games directly from the Xbox app on supported LG Smart TVs via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This gives players even more choice in how they enjoy their favorite games," says Lori Wright, corporate vice president of gaming partnerships and business development at Xbox.

This team-up expands the range of devices players can use Xbox Cloud Gaming with, tying into Microsoft's recent "This is an Xbox" marketing blitz. The feature was already available on Samsung Smart TVs, with Microsoft expanding support to select Amazon Fire Stick models back in 2024.

There's no exact date for when LG Smart TVs will get Xbox Cloud Gaming, but the press release notes that the feature is "coming soon."

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. See at: Amazon | Best Buy | CDKeys

Stream games from a subscription, or some of the titles you already own

DOOM: The Dark Ages is one of many upcoming first-party Xbox games that'll be playable through the Cloud. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Xbox Cloud Gaming is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allowing players to access day-one first-party Xbox titles like Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield and Treyarch and Raven's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Looking ahead, there's currently a packed lineup of new first-party games coming throughout 2025, including Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed and id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages. Third-party titles are also frequently added to the library, with some upcoming highlights including the console version of 11 bit studios' Frostpunk 2.

Late in 2024, Microsoft finally began rolling out support for players to stream the games they are already own, beginning with 50 titles including spell-slinging RPG Hogwarts Legacy and the chaotic co-op shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. More games are expected to be supported as time goes on.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Currently, streaming owned games also requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and the feature is available through the web at Xbox.com/play, as well as via Meta Quest 3 headsets and Samsung Smart TVs. Support is set to expand to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles sometime in 2025, as well as to LG TV Smart TVs.

While Microsoft planned to allow players to directly buy and play games through a unified Xbox app in the U.S, court relief for Google is blocking this planned rollout for the time being. Outside of Cloud gaming, Microsoft is also currently working on a dedicated mobile store with its first-party developers like King, the makers of Candy Crush, though the store has been indefinitely delayed past its original expected July 2024 launch window.