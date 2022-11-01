Xbox and Twitch are teaming up to offer cheaper access to PC Game Pass

What you need to know

Microsoft and Twitch have a new promotion that will get you three months of PC Game Pass when you purchase two Twitch subs.

The promotion is only available to new Game Pass members and is only an option with new Twitch subscriptions.

The deal will be available from November 3, 2022 at 1 PM ET to November 11, 2022 at 6PM ET.

For just over one week, you'll be able to pick up three free months of PC Game Pass when you purchase two new Twitch subs or gift subs. The joint promotion between Twitch and Microsoft was announced today. It will run from November 3, 2022 at 1 PM ET to November 11, 2022 at 6PM ET.

A large library of titles is available on Microsoft's subscription service. Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Gears Tactics are among the best PC Game Pass games. Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and plenty of other titles are also available.

To receive three free months of PC Game Pass you need to purchase two eligible Twitch subs within the promotion's timeframe. Following your purchase, you'll receive a code in your Twitch inbox. The same code will also be in the Drops & Rewards Inventory page. You'll then be able to redeem the code on the Xbox website (opens in new tab).

Twitch outlines its eligibility rules in more depth on a separate help page. The following are eligible subs and gift subs for the Xbox Promotion:

Eligible Twitch subs for Xbox Promotion

New monthly subs (any tier)

Multi-month subs (3-month, 6-month)

Gift subs (any tier for any number of months)

The following subs are NOT eligible:

Ineligible Twitch subs for Xbox Promotion

Existing recurring sub renewals

Prime subs

Monthly subscriptions that are re-purchased before they fully expire (you cannot set your sub to cancel then re-sub at a discount before the subscription fully expires)

Subs received through Sub Token redemptions

Any other product purchases (Bits, Turbo, etc.)

As mentioned above, the promotion is only available for new Game Pass members.