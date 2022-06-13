Xbox Cloud Gaming users opt for Android in latest Windows Central poll

What you need to know

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on a wide range of devices and operating systems, including Android, iOS, Xbox consoles, and the web.

In the future, the streaming service will be playable on select Samsung Smart TVs.

Microsoft also has a standalone streaming device in the works known as Keystone.

According to a recent poll, our readers plan to use Android hardware for Xbox Cloud Gaming more than any other type of device.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on an ever-growing range of devices and operating systems. People can already play many of the best Xbox games through the service on devices running Android and iOS. Xbox consoles, PCs, and the web also support the game streaming service.

With the news of Microsoft partnering with Samsung to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Smart TVs and reports of a standalone device from Microsoft called Keystone, the gaming sphere is abuzz about how people will enjoy their favorite games. Over the weekend, we ran a poll asking which devices our readers will use for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

While several methods of using the service proved popular among our readers, Android earned the top spot. Over 24% of participants said that they will use an Android device to stream games from Xbox Cloud Gaming. PC came in second place, earning just over 20% of the votes.

Note that this poll allowed people to select multiple responses.

Based on this poll, Microsoft's partnership with Samsung appears to be a smart move. More people expressed an interest in using a Smart TV for Xbox Cloud Gaming (15.95%) than the Xbox Series X or S (14.58%). However, consoles earned more total votes compared to Smart TVs since 6.6% of voters said they would use an Xbox One to stream games.

Since some of these devices have not been released yet, it will be worth checking back in the future to see if these figures change.