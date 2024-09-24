Xbox Design Lab introduces new transparent Cipher options for Elite controllers — here's what you need to know

Six transparent shells are now available in Xbox Design Lab for use with Elite controllers.

What you need to know

New transparent shells called the Cipher Series are being added to Xbox Design Lab.

The Cipher Series are available for use with Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controllers, letting players customize their higher-end controllers with a retro-look.

There's also new chromatic back paddle and D-pad options.

The Ghost Cipher Special Edition transparent controller is now available for preorder, and is slated to launch on Oct. 10, 2024.

The next Xbox controller options are taking inspiration from a bygone era.

The Xbox Design Lab, which allows players to customize controllers with a variety of options, is getting new transparent shells called the Cipher Series, as shared via Xbox Wire on Tuesday.

The Cipher Series are available for use with the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controllers. With multiple colors available, Xbox players can make their Elite controllers look like they're straight out of the 90s. Meanwhile, the D-pads and back paddles can also be further customized thanks to the new Sunset Chroma and Energy Chroma options. You can see some of the options and styles in the video below:

Introducing the new Cipher Series translucent Elite Controllers - Xbox Design Lab - YouTube Watch On

These options are available now for players to use when building a controller in Xbox Design Lab.

New transparent option outside of Xbox Design Lab

The Ghost Cipher is now available for preorder. (Image credit: Microsoft)

There's also news for any players that want to pick up another standard transparent controller like the Sky Cipher, which launched earlier this year.

Microsoft is introducing the Ghost Cipher Special Edition, which is similar to the Sky Cipher, but goes for a clear look instead of the translucent blue. The Ghost Cipher Special Edition is available for preorder now at $70 and slated to ship later in Oct. 10, 2024. It's currently available directly from Xbox, but is expected to arrive across other retailers as time goes on, so if you don't see it yet, check back shortly.

Personally, I think these options are great, but I am hoping that in the future we'll see the transparent designs added to Xbox Design Lab for standard controllers, not just the Elite lineup.