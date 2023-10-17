Xbox Game Pass is getting Cities Skylines 2, Jusant, Dead Space remake, and more

What you need to know

Several new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass over the remainder of October 2023.

These include the Dead Space remake, which is available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members.

There's also Cities Skylines 2 for PC Game Pass users, as well as Jusant, Mineko's Night Market, and more.

The month of October is over halfway done, which means it's the right time to play more games.

As shared via Xbox Wire, players on Xbox Game Pass can look forward to a number of new games added to the service in the coming days. While the samurai adventure Like a Dragon: Ishin! is available today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can look forward to the Dead Space remake soon as well.



Jusant, the climbing story from Don't Nod that was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this year, is also arriving this month. Here's the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass:

October 19

F1 Manager 23 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

October 24

Cities Skylines 2 (Windows PC)

October 26

Dead Space remake (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Mineko's Night Market (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

October 31

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Jusant (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Leaving October 31

As always, there are some games exiting Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, meaning that if you want to keep playing them, you'll need to buy them. If you buy them before they're gone, you'll get a discount, so act fast. Here's the list of titles that'll be leaving soon:

Gunfire Reborn

Kill It With Fire

Persona 5 Royal

Signalis

Solasta Crown of the Magister

Analysis: A solid spooky month

This is a pretty good month for Xbox Game Pass, and if you haven't yet played Motive's Dead Space remake, it should absolutely be at the top of your list.



In my review of the Dead Space remake, I wrote that "Motive Studios delivers a remake that isn't just a faithful adaption of Dead Space for the modern age, but a love letter to the entire franchise. New narrative tweaks, the addition of a talking protagonist, and open exploration across the ship add up to a stellar horror experience."

As for the games that are leaving, I highly recommend trying Signalis, which is a scary game multiple friends have recommended. You'd also do well to just go ahead and buy Persona 5 Royal, because if you aren't a significant ways through it already, you're not going to be finishing it before it exits the service.