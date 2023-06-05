Xbox Showcase 2023 details confirmed: NO CG trailers for first parties and more

What you need to know

Aaron Greenberg, the Vice President of Xbox Games Marketing, has unveiled new details for the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on Twitter.

All trailers for first-party titles will use in-game footage instead of pre-rendered CGI, and no TV shows or movies will be shown.

The Xbox Games Showcase is an event where Microsoft reveals new information and trailers for upcoming Xbox games.

Today, the Vice President of Microsoft's Xbox Games Marketing has taken to Twitter to announce new details for the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. In a series of tweets compiled by @HazzadorGamin, Aaron Greenberg replied to many questions from fans concerned about the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase.

Transparency by Xbox is appreciated #Xboxshowcase ✅️ No first party Full CG Trailers✅️ No 12 Month strategy ✅️ No Movies or TV show pic.twitter.com/SVAJgI3ZkHJune 5, 2023 See more

One of Aaron's first and most significant answers was that none of the first-party games scheduled to be at the event would rely on fully-CGI trailers. Every upcoming Xbox game in the show will have trailers using in-game or in-engine footage with some cinematics sprinkled in. Each trailer will be labeled as such to help make things more transparent for fans.

Aaron Greenberg also stated that there will be no trailers for TV shows or movies in this year's show. In addition, he mentioned there will be no "games in the next 12 months" gimmick like in last year's event.

The Xbox Games Showcase is scheduled for June 11, 2023. This event will be packed with news for many highly anticipated titles gunning to the best games on Xbox consoles, like Bethesda's Starfield, and announcing new games that will join the ever-growing library of Xbox Game Pass.

Windows Central take

Aaron Greenberg claims there will be no plans to tease, temper, or spoil anything. He advises the audience to come in with an open mind and enjoy the ride. I appreciate this level of transparency and honesty, as it should helpfully get fans excited for what's to come and temper their expectations so they don't end up disappointed.