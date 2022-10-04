Xbox unveils Doritos & Rockstar promo with exclusive DLC for Halo, Forza, Bethesda games

Microsoft has announced a new Doritos and Rockstar Energy partnership with PepsiCo, introducing special edition Xbox packaging and rewards across stores in the U.S. and Europe.

The collaboration allows buyers to claim exclusive DLC for Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Fallout 76, among other titles.

The promotion is now live and set to run through Dec. 30, 2022.

Microsoft's famed food and beverage partnerships are back, with a new collaboration between Xbox, Doritos, and Rockstar Energy scheduled for this fall. The deal sees special edition designs hit store shelves in the U.S. and Europe, with exclusive DLC rewards up for grabs across marked promotional packaging.

Doritos and Rockstar Energy are no strangers to gaming promotions, with previous Xbox collaborations among PepsiCo brands. The latest deal spans top Microsoft games Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Fallout 76, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Rewards are also available for Madden NFL 23 and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The promotion runs from Oct. 3 through Dec. 30, 2022, with special edition Rockstar Energy and Doritos products now rolling out across retailers in a handful of regions. Buyers will receive the opportunity to score DLC in all participating games, plus an additional chance to win Xbox Series S consoles, Xbox Game Pass memberships, and other items from a prize pool.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Marked Doritos bags in the U.S. and Europe provide the opportunity to claim all DLC rewards, albeit with a U.S.-exclusive Ultimate Team Pack. Microsoft also states Rockstar Energy cans grant the same rewards in the U.S., while those in Europe will receive a free introductory Xbox Game Pass Ultimate month, among other Xbox-related goodies. The complete list of promotion rewards, available via Doritos and Rockstar Energy cans, follows.

Fallout 76: Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint

Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint Forza Horizon 5: Tankito Doritos Outfit

Tankito Doritos Outfit Halo Infinite: Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost

Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost PUBG: Battlegrounds: Dinoland Mascot

Dinoland Mascot The Elder Scrolls Online: Karthwolf Charger Mount

Karthwolf Charger Mount Madden NFL 23: Doritos Ultimate Team Pack (Exclusive to U.S. Doritos)

Microsoft has outlined the full details of the promotion (opens in new tab) via the Xbox website, including all planned regions and how to claim the associated rewards.

It’s far from the first gaming collaboration with household snack brands, from pasts deals like Halo Infinite and Monster Energy, Destiny 2 and Pop Tarts, to Assassin’s Creed and Totino’s Pizza. The latest collaboration spans a diverse pool of titles available across Xbox consoles, with some worthwhile cosmetics for fans, should you be in the market for some late-night snacks.