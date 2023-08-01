Your favorite Xbox controller can get a second life thanks to replacement parts from Microsoft

What you need to know

Microsoft recently launched an Xbox repair and replacements store on its website.

You can purchase replacement cases, buttons, and other parts to extend the life of your Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or Xbox Wireless Controller.

Since Xbox controllers start at $59.99 and range up to $179.99, it's cheaper to replace parts than purchase a new controller.

Microsoft has a new program that can extend the life of your favorite Xbox controller. The recently launched Xbox repair & replacement parts section on Microsoft's website allows you to purchase various components for Xbox controllers. Parts are available for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the standard Xbox Wireless Controller.

While both of those accessories are among the best Xbox controllers, they can wear down or break over time. Replacing a specific part is a more affordable way to continue gaming than purchasing an entirely new controller. That's especially true for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which costs $179.99, but it's also economical to fix the Xbox Wireless Controller with replacement parts.

Replacement buttons are available in black or white, as are top cases for the controllers. You can also purchase a replacement PCBA or replacement PCBA and motor assembly for both of the supported controllers.

Xbox repair & replacement parts | From $19.99 at Microsoft You can now purchase replacement parts for your Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or Xbox Wireless Controller directly from Microsoft. Replacement buttons, top cases, and PCBAs are all available to order.

Prices vary a bit depending on which controller you need a replacement part for. Top cases for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 cost $25.99, while the same part for the Xbox Wireless Controller costs $19.99. Replacement buttons are $23.99 for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which is $2 more than what you'd pay for Xbox Wireless Controller buttons.

The biggest price difference is on the internal parts. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 replacement PCBA and motor assembly costs $59.99 and the replacement input PCBA costs $49.99. Similar components on the Xbox Wireless Controller cost $34.99 and $33.99, respectively.

Xbox Insider Program Lead Brad Rossetti posted about the program on X (Twitter). Microsoft also has a video on how to repair Xbox controllers.

As a quick reminder, iFixit has had replacement parts for Xbox controllers for quite some time.