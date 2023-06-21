XDefiant: How to play the open beta on Xbox and PC

The upcoming free-to-play shooter XDefiant is hosting an Open Session (open beta) from June 21 through June 23 on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. If you missed the closed beta in April, this provides a guaranteed opportunity to go hands-on with Ubisoft’s 6v6 arcade shooter ahead of its release in the Summer of 2023.

If you’re eager to experience this colorful first-person shooter, its updated netcode, improved server stability, and performance enhancements, here’s how to play the XDefiant open beta on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

How to play the XDefiant open beta on Xbox

XDefiant robot Escort (Image credit: Ubisoft)

On the console side of things, accessing the XDefiant open beta is incredibly straightforward. Simply navigate to the Xbox store, search for XDefiant, and download the XDefiant Open Session client. Once you’ve installed the 28 GB file, open the XDefiant Open Session app to start playing the free-to-play first-person shooter.

How to play the XDefiant open beta on PC

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Unfortunately, participating in the XDefiant open beta on PC requires a bit more work. The XDefiant Open Session is only available on Ubisoft Connect, which means you won’t find the client on Steam or the Epic Games Store. To download the XDefiant open beta, you’ll first need to install the Ubisoft Connect app and create a Ubisoft account if you haven’t already done so.

After completing these steps, locate the XDefiant Open Session client within the Ubisoft Connect app and begin the installation. Once the download is finished, you can open XDefiant Open Session and dive into the game on PC.

The XDefiant open beta kicked off today at 10:00am PT and will continue until June 23, 2023. Following promises of evaluating feedback from players, audiences are genuinely interested to see what changes have been made to Ubisoft’s upcoming shooter. And if XDefiant doesn’t scratch your FPS itch, check out the other outstanding shooters available in Xbox Game Pass.